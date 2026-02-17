Derby Dinner Playhouse to Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the Broadway musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee from February 18 through March 29, 2026.

Winner of the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was written by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman, with music and lyrics by William Finn. This fast-paced and heartwarming musical follows six quirky spelling champions competing for spelling glory. A unique element of the production is audience participation, as select patrons may be invited onstage to compete alongside the cast, making each performance a one-of-a-kind experience! Filled with witty dialogue, catchy songs, and touching moments, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a crowd-pleasing celebration about growing up and standing out.

Derby Dinner's production is directed by Tina Jo Wallace, with choreography by Mollie Murk and musical direction by Scott Bradley. The cast includes Jillian Prefach Baker, Kasey Kraft, Kate Drury, Kristin Yates, Tai Rosenblatt, Zachary Burrell, Kyle Braun, Chris Bryant, and Shaquille Towns.

Performances run February 18 through March 29, 2026, at Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville, Indiana.