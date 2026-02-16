A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD Comes to Derby Dinner Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Derby Dinner Playhouse has announced opening of the beloved musical A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD on February 21, 2026, as part of its Children's Musical Theatre Series. Public performances will run on February 21, 28, March 2, 7, 14, 21, 28, 2026.

Waking from hibernation in the spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding, and learn life's simple but meaningful lessons along the way. Best friends through every season, Frog and Toad celebrate the differences that make each of them unique. Part vaudeville, part make-believe, and full of charm, A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD is a heartwarming story of friendship that endures all year long. Featuring a jazzy, upbeat score, this enchanting musical is perfect for the entire family.

Based on the best-selling children's books by Arnold Lobel, A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD features a book and lyrics by Willie Reale with music by Robert Reale. Derby Dinner Playhouse's production is directed by Sally Scott. The cast includes Dickie Baker as Frog and Drew Jacobson as Toad, along with Lem Jackson, Christina Booker, and Sara King.

All public performances take place on Saturdays, with Breakfast at 9:00am and Lunch at 12:00pm. A special dinner performance has been added on Monday, March 2, at 5:45pm. All performances feature a kid-friendly menu, and the production is most suitable for ages 3-12.