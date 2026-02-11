ANYTHING GOES To Open The Carnegie’s 2026 Season In Partnership With University Of Cincinnati CCM

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Carnegie will launch its 2026 season with ANYTHING GOES, presented in partnership with the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM). The production, featuring performers from CCM’s Musical Theatre program, runs February 27 through March 8 in Covington.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter, ANYTHING GOES is set aboard the S.S. American, where mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and comic reversals unfold against a backdrop of tap numbers and classic standards including “You’re the Top,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and the title song.

Indya Lincicome, a senior at CCM, stars as Reno Sweeney. Lincicome previously appeared as Rizzo in The Carnegie’s 2025 production of Grease. Also featured are Monique Churchill as Hope Harcourt, Josh Devine as Billy Crocker, Joey Baciocco as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Dominic Carroll as Moonface Martin. The ensemble includes Jack Haroutunian, Arden Allmon, Grace Baker, Annika Jonker, Carter Minor, and Jameson Zoller.

Making their Carnegie debuts are Zach “Zoo” Finkelstein, Benjamin Schultz, Abigayle Kate Gatton Stokes, Annie Dauk, Max Patrick, Andy Bakun, and Griffin Simmons. Swings and standbys include Matthew Williamson, Kage Cliburn, Naomi Thuren, Jack Bear Ryan, and JJ Korkin.

Guest artists Diane Lala and Robert Pavlovich join the cast as Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt and Elisha J. Whitney, respectively. Lala is Professor Emerita of Musical Theatre at CCM. Pavlovich is a longtime UC-CCM Acting & Musical Theatre faculty member and currently serves as host of All Things Considered for WWNO New Orleans.

The production is directed and co-choreographed by CCM faculty member Eric Byrd, with choreography by Jessica Harris and music direction by Julie Spangler. The musical features an original book by P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton, with contributions by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and a revised book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman.

ANYTHING GOES is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC and is adapted from the 1987 Broadway revival originally produced by Lincoln Center Theater.

Flexible subscriptions and single tickets for The Carnegie’s 2026 season are now available.