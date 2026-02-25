🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble Series will present Urban Bush Women in THIS IS RISK on Wednesday, February 27 at 8:00 p.m. at the The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater in Louisville.

Founded in 1984 by choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Urban Bush Women is a Brooklyn-based dance company known for centering the histories and stories of women and the African Diaspora. Through performance, the ensemble examines social and cultural issues while advancing equity within the dance field.

THIS IS RISK marks four decades of the company’s work at the intersection of movement and social activism. The program features iconic works by Zollar, including the return of Shelter with live music and a full performance of Batty Moves, last presented in 2022. The evening will also include Contemplations on Legacy, a new commission by longtime UBW collaborator and choreographer Vincent E. Thom.

The performance will take place at The Kentucky Center, located at 501 W. Main Street in Louisville.