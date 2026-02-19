Actors Theatre Of Louisville to Present Fiasco Theater's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actors Theatre of Louisville will welcome back the acclaimed New York–based company Fiasco Theater for a bold new staging of William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, presented in collaboration with The Saunders Collective and part of the Bingham Signature Shakespeare Series. Performances run March 4–15, 2026, in the Bingham Theatre. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $40 for non-members, $12.50 for members, and $20 for students and educators.

This new staging of The Comedy of Errors features original compositions by Heath Saunders that underscore the action and deepen the storytelling while preserving the structure and language of Shakespeare's text. Featuring original music performed live, this production remains rooted in the original play while using music as a storytelling tool.

This production also marks a unique collaboration with The Saunders Collective, a family of performers, composers, and producers known for their original theatrical work. The cast includes real-life identical twins Claire and Alanna Saunders, adding a rare layer of authenticity to this twin-centered comedy.

“This collaborative of artists brings an incredible sense of play, physicality, and ensemble-driven storytelling to The Comedy of Errors,” said Amelia Acosta Powell, Artistic Director of Actors Theatre of Louisville. The result is a joyful, fast-moving, and laugh-out-loud production that's as dynamic as it is delightful.”

The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare's shortest and most farcical play, follows two sets of identical twins separated at birth in a shipwreck. When all four unknowingly find themselves in the same city years later, a single day spirals into mistaken identities, escalating misunderstandings, and comic chaos. Beneath the rapid-fire humor, the play explores questions of identity, belonging, and the meaning of family.

Fiasco Theater is a critically acclaimed, award-winning ensemble theater company based in NYC.