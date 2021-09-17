Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Drum Tao 2022

The concert will take place Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the The Brown Theatre.

Sep. 17, 2021  

More than 800 million around the world have watched DRUM TAO turn drumming and acrobatics into magic through skill, technique and synchronization that leaves audiences in awe. Celebrating 160 years of cultural exchange and friendship between Japan and France, DRUM TAO performed in the opening ceremony of Japonisms 2018 in Paris, France. They also collaborated with the Bolshoi Ballet as the opening act of "Japan Year in Russia" in Moscow, Russia, which was viewed and celebrated by the head of each country.

Newsweek praised DRUM TAO as representing "not only Japanese entertainment but Japan itself." DRUM TAO was awarded the 6th Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Award, Culture Creators Award from Taketa city in Oita prefecture, Outstanding Cultural Contribution from Oita prefecture and Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Award from the Japanese government.


