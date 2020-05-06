Kentucky Performing Arts Announces Next Week's #KPAatHome Schedule

Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) announces another week of artist curated, virtual performances with #KPAatHome. Since the program's inception, #KPAatHome has delivered dozens of virtual concerts to viewers from the comfort and safety of their homes while supporting the livelihoods of artists across the region. Following this success and thanks to sponsors Brown-Forman, Commonwealth Credit Union, and Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the continued support of regional arts organizations, KPA is proud to continue the program through the month of May with shows curated by local artists.

Next week's lineup is curated by singer-songwriter Carly Johnson. Concerts will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page, where viewers can watch live, set up a virtual watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time.

Show Schedule

Tuesday May 12, 8-8:30 p.m.: Sheryl Rouse

Wednesday, May 13, 8-8:30 p.m.: Nala Kathleen

Thursday, May 14, 8-8:30. p.m.: Kiana Benhoff

Friday, May 15, 8-8:30 p.m.: JD Green

Saturday, May 16, 8-8:30 p.m.: Sweet G & The Shine

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





