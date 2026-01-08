Kentucky Performing Arts to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: BEYOND THE DREAM

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentucky Performing Arts will honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: BEYOND THE DREAM, a free community event presented at The Kentucky Center in Louisville.

The annual program will take place in Whitney Hall and throughout the Center’s main lobby and is open to the public with no tickets required.

About the Event

KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: BEYOND THE DREAM is a community celebration honoring Dr. King’s life, work, and enduring influence. The evening centers on Beyond the Dream, a short play written by Rheonna Thornton and Nipsey Green and directed by LaShondra Hood. The production weaves together theater, music, dance, and spoken word to reflect on Dr. King’s vision and its relevance today.

Event Schedule

The program will begin with a community festival in The Kentucky Center’s main lobby, featuring local vendors, visual art installations, and live performances. Following the festival, audiences will move to Whitney Hall for the staged performance of Beyond the Dream. The full evening experience spans approximately four hours, with the performance itself running about two hours.

Awards and Recognition

The event will include the presentation of the Mayor’s Freedom Award to Yvette L. Gentry and Darrell Griffith by Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, with sponsorship provided by Republic Bank. Kentucky Performing Arts will also recognize its Living the Vision Award honorees, Monica R. Sheckles and Lamont Collins, for their leadership and service advancing Dr. King’s ideals through civic engagement, education, and the arts.

Community Access and Programming

The program is presented as part of KPA ArtsReach, Kentucky Performing Arts’ initiative focused on expanding access to the arts by bringing performances and creative resources into shared community spaces. KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: BEYOND THE DREAM is appropriate for audiences of all ages.

Event Details

The event will take place on Sunday, January 18, 2026, beginning in the afternoon and continuing through the evening, at Whitney Hall inside The Kentucky Center, located at 501 West Main Street in Louisville. Admission is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.