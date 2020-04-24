#KPAatHome Continues Uniting Community Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic
Weeks after state-wide shutdowns, community members remain united through the arts with #KPAatHome. With sponsors Brown-Forman, Commonwealth Credit Union, and Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the continued support of regional arts organizations, Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) is thrilled to celebrate its community partners with continued free, virtual, at home concerts.
This week's daily performances will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page and shared on the pages of partner organizations who helped secure artists. Viewers can watch live, set up a virtual watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time.
Show Schedule
Friday, April 24, 8 p.m.: Cami Glauser & Aaron Bibelhauser
Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m.: Otis Junior
Sunday, April 26, 8 p.m.: Louisville Academy of Music
Monday, April 27, 8 p.m.: University of Louisville School of Music
Tuesday, April 28, 8 p.m.: Girls Rock Louisville
Wednesday, April 29, 8 p.m.: AMPED
Thursday, April 30, 3 p.m.: Lift Up Lou
Thursday, April 30, 8 p.m.: River City Drum Corp
Friday, May 1, 8 p.m.: Louisville Folk School
Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m.: My Old Kentucky Home
Sunday, May 3, 8 p.m.: Jeff and Margaret Jamner
*Note: Artist lineup is subject to change
For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.