KPAatHome Continues Uniting Community Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Weeks after state-wide shutdowns, community members remain united through the arts with #KPAatHome. With sponsors Brown-Forman, Commonwealth Credit Union, and Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the continued support of regional arts organizations, Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) is thrilled to celebrate its community partners with continued free, virtual, at home concerts.

This week's daily performances will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page and shared on the pages of partner organizations who helped secure artists. Viewers can watch live, set up a virtual watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time.

Show Schedule

Friday, April 24, 8 p.m.: Cami Glauser & Aaron Bibelhauser

Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m.: Otis Junior

Sunday, April 26, 8 p.m.: Louisville Academy of Music

Monday, April 27, 8 p.m.: University of Louisville School of Music

Tuesday, April 28, 8 p.m.: Girls Rock Louisville

Wednesday, April 29, 8 p.m.: AMPED

Thursday, April 30, 3 p.m.: Lift Up Lou

Thursday, April 30, 8 p.m.: River City Drum Corp

Friday, May 1, 8 p.m.: Louisville Folk School

Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m.: My Old Kentucky Home

Sunday, May 3, 8 p.m.: Jeff and Margaret Jamner

*Note: Artist lineup is subject to change

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





