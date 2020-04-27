Shutdown Streaming
Distilled Theatre Company Discusses The Impact of the Health Crisis on Upcoming Programming

WTVQ has reported on the ways that Distilled Theatre Company will be adjusting their programming during the health crisis.

"It won't look like it has in the past, it will look like this, how we're talking to each other on the screen right now," Wesley Nelson, the company's executive director shared.

They shared that the company is finding ways to virtually be together, while social distancing guidelines remain in place.

