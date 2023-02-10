Collage Dance Collective to Make its Kentucky Performing Arts Debut This Month

The international touring company of Collage Dance Collective will make its Kentucky Performing Arts debut with a roster of virtuosic BIPOC dancers who embody the essence of one of the nation's fastest growing dance companies.

Collage Dance Collective is set to showcase a diverse range of world-class dances carefully selected to embrace the moment.

The program will include RISE, Collage Dance Collective's signature work. This performance will feature local youth dancers.

The performance will take place February 11 at 8:00pm at Brown Theatre, 315 West Broadway

Tickets start at $25

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

ABOUT THE KENTUCKY ARTS COUNCIL

The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, fosters environments for Kentuckians to value, participate in and benefit from the arts. Kentucky Arts Council funding is provided by the Kentucky General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.