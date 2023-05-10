Bernheim Forest to Host Spring Events; Bloomfest, Shakespeare in the Park and More

After hunkering down for winter, spring is a great time to get outside and reconnect with nature. Flowers are blooming, temperatures are mild, and Bernheim has many ways to get out and experience the beauty of the spring landscape.

Friday, May 12: Playcosystem Happy Hour - No kids allowed!

Bernheim has reserved Playcosystem for a Playcosystem Happy Hour from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for adults to gather, have fun, meet others, build a box fort, and share a playground. Beverages will be available for purchase. The cost is $5 for Bernheim members and $10 for non-members Children at Play Network members are free. To register, visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155.

Saturday, May 13: KY Shakespeare in the Parks Presents: Hamlet

Bernheim is honored to be a site for KY Shakespeare's Shakespeare in the Parks Tour. Join us at Spirit Nest for a free performance of Hamlet, on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. For more information, visit kyshakespeare.com.

Birding Stroll Around Lake Nevin Birding can connect you and your family more deeply to nature. Bernheim birding programs can provide insights to help you recognize and champion birds, as more than 200 species have been observed at Bernheim.

Join Volunteer Naturalists and birding enthusiasts Jim and Karen Scout on Saturday, May 13, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for this stroll around the wetland, grassland, and forest surrounding Lake Nevin. This birding adventure is suitable for all birding skill levels.

Don't worry if you don't have binoculars; we will provide them during the program.

The cost is $10 for Bernheim members and $15 for non-members. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day before the start of the program by calling (502) 215-7155 or visiting Bernheim.org.

Saturday, May 20: BloomFest

Join Bernheim for our annual spring celebration, BloomFest, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event includes activities for children and families, including the famous fairie village, which inspires visitors to construct faerie dwellings created from natural materials. Don your best costume - or borrow one from our costume tent - for the faerie and gnome parade. Join in on activities like arts and crafts, musical entertainment, and discovery stations led by outstanding Volunteer Naturalists.

Part of the BloomFest fun will include Bernheim's new program, Storytime Saturday, where you can join your Bernheim buddies in the Edible Garden on the third Saturday of each month for a free morning of read-aloud, garden exploration, and tea party treats. May's storytime will take place from 11 a.m. to noon.

The event is free, but a $15 per car donation at the gate is recommended for non-members. Learn more by visiting Bernheim.org or call (502) 955-8512.

Friday, May 26 Creatures of the Night: Froggy Night Adventure

Join Bernheim's nocturnal team of naturalists for adventures from the dark side. Bernheim at Night programs provide ample opportunities to celebrate the heavens and the earth. We will take the time to marvel at the moon, ponder distant planets, and explore the mysteries of creatures and features beneath our feet. Spring nights provide sounds and stirrings of animals, large and small. On Friday, May 26, from 8:45 to 11:15 p.m., journey with Bill Napper and fellow Volunteer Naturalists on a driving tour into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active. The program includes a small amount of hiking through easy terrain.

The cost is $10 for Bernheim members and $15 for non-members. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day before the start of the program by calling (502) 215-7155 or visiting Bernheim.org.

For more information and to view the complete list of programming, visit bernheim.org/events