Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Derby Dinner Playhouse

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In a theatre landscape of big numbers, flashy sets, and casts of 30+, I cannot state enough how refreshing it is to see shows that utilize a smaller chamber cast. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is definitely a leader in that specific subset, which is why it’s so exciting that such a well established company like Derby Dinner is putting it on.

In the style of shows like A Chorus Line, Spelling Bee takes place in real time as a small group of students compete to be that year’s spelling champion. The show is all together quirky, gut bustingly funny, and heartwarming.

The cast for this show is uniformly one of the strongest that Derby Dinner has ever assembled. Jillian Prefach Baker is giving my favorite performance I’ve seen from her to date as Rona Lisa Perretti (one of the hosts of the Spelling Bee). She is hilariously nuanced, as she often had me cracking up with only a look or mannerism. Not to mention her soaring vocals she gets to showcase throughout the show, especially in “The I Love You Song”. Her partner in crime is Chris Bryant as Vice Principal Panch. Bryant’s dry wit is very funny, and his rapport with Baker is really great - they play off of each other beautifully. Shaquille Towns also makes a great impression as the appointed “comfort counselor” Mitch Mahoney. He gets a chance to shine anytime a speller loses, and his vocals are smooth and impressive.

As for the performers playing the kids, unsurprisingly they all bring brilliantly differing characterization to their roles. Kristin Yates’ Olive is just adorable. She brings a lovely sweetness to the role, a girl who’s just so positive and thankful to be doing her favorite thing: Spelling. At my performance I had the pleasure of seeing understudy Nicholas Wills as Leaf, and he was also very funny. His solo “I’m Not That Smart” was an audience favorite, and he amply earned every bit of applause he received. Kyle Braun’s Chip is wonderfully smug as the reigning spelling champion. He hilariously navigates his arch when things don’t go exactly as Chip planned.

Rounding out the kids is Zachary Burrell as Barfée, Kasey Kraft as Marcy, and Kate Drury as Logainne. Burrell does a great job playing the unhappy and obnoxious Barfée, all while making everything hilarious along the way. Kraft’s Marcy is stoic in nature, but her arc is beautifully realized over the course of the show’s runtime. She really shines in her solo moment “I Speak Six Languages”. Finally, Drury’s Logainne is delightfully dorky and endearing as a girl who only wants her parents to be proud.

The set design is quite simple but charming. It effectively brings us right into a school gymnasium. The costumes are all unique and special for each character as well, they each specifically identify their characters. The direction and the staging is also well realized with many surprises always around the corner, “Pandemonium” is extremely fun and exciting to watch.

All in all, I cannot reccomend this production enough, and I’d even go as far to say it’s one of the best things I’ve ever seen on the Derby Stage. This show is so hilarious but equally moving. It will evoke wonderful (and maybe embarrassing) memories of youth. I sincerely hope anyone who is even considering attending this will grab a ticket - it’s a feel everything blast of a night at the theatre.

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Now - March 29th

Derby Dinner Playhouse

525 Marriott Dr, Clarksville, IN 47129

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