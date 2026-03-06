Pandora Productions Opens SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pandora Productions brings John Guare's Tony-Nominated masterpiece, Six Degrees of Separation to The Henry Clay with performances March 6 - 22.

Six Degrees of Separation is a searing, funny, and relevant examination of connection, class, and social camouflage in a hyper-connected world. This production, directed by Gil Reyes, brings a fresh perspective to the classic 1990 play that explores how we connect—or fail to connect—in a world where everyone is supposedly just six steps away from each other.

Inspired by a true story, Six Degrees of Separation follows Ouisa and Flan Kittredge, a wealthy Manhattan art dealer couple whose lives are turned upside down by the arrival of Paul, a charming young man who charms his way into their home by claiming to be the son of Sidney Poitier. As Paul's deceptions unravel, the play dives deep into the themes of social stratification, the desire for human connection, and the thin threads that hold our social networks together.

"In this political climate, one of the most important things we can do on a day-to-day basis is make an effort to transcend differences and create authentic connection," says Pandora's Artistic Director, Gil Reyes. "This play illuminates how difficult it is to look past existing power structures and recognize every person's humanity; while simultaneously reminding us that it is possible -- and ultimately, rewarding."

Six Degrees of Separation contains nudity and is recommended for ages 18 and up.

The cast features Sarah East as Ouisa, Christopher Mirto as Flan, and Malik Baines as Paul.

Production Dates: March 6, 7, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21 at 7:30pm; March 8, 14, 22 at 2:30pm; March 15 at 5:30pm

Full Cast: Jared Auton, Ian Baete, Malik Baines, Michael Sean Childress, Taylor Clemons, Lee Daily, Sarah East, Laura Ellis, David Galloway, Katie Lose Gilbertson, Michael Mina Guarnieri, Ross Just, Annie Mayer, Christopher Mirto, Barbara O'Daniel-Munger, Drew Peacock, Jeff Pecans, Liza Rash.