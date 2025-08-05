sjDANCEco to Present SPELLBOUND At California Theatre During 23rd Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



sjDANCEco will present Spellbound as part of its 23rd season, featuring original works by company choreographers Maria Basile and Nhan Ho, alongside guest choreographers Hsiang-Hsiu Lin, Fred Mathews, and Colin Connor.

The program will be performed October 10 and 11 at the California Theatre in San Jose, with live accompaniment by the award-winning San Jose Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Barbara Day Turner.

“Spellbound invites you on an unforgettable inner journey—one that will leave you captivated, fulfilled, and deeply moved,” said Artistic Director Maria Basile. “The powerful fusion of dance and live music creates an immersive experience that transcends expectations and uplifts the spirit.”

The evening will feature a diverse range of contemporary dance works, showcasing the creative voices of established and emerging choreographers. Each piece is crafted in collaboration with live musicians, offering audiences a dynamic and emotionally resonant experience.

Performances will be held Friday, October 10 and Saturday, October 11 at 8:00 p.m. at the California Theatre,