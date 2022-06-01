mostlyNEWmusicals Presents Gregory Nabours and Friends at Vitello's

A limited number of tickets remain for mostlyNEWmusicals' 7th edition this Thursday at Feinstein's at Vitello's at 8pm. The intimate concert will showcase a selection of new music from Gregory Nabours, featuring songs from THREE new musicals: MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH, MOZART, and A CANDLE IN JIEN'JENU.

Gregory Nabours' music will be performed by Jason Michael Snow (B'way: BOOK OF MORMON, SOUTH PACIFIC, TV: "Black Monday," "The Big Leap"), Michael Thomas Grant (TV: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist", LA: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE), Michael Scott Harris (national tour PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, RAGTIME at Musical Theatre West), Katie Self (Rockwell's UMPO series), and Janaya Jones (FROZEN: Live at the Hyperion, MEMPHIS at Moonlight Stage Productions), with a special guest performance from singer/songwriter Mara Kaye with Tim McNalley on guitar.

THE SHOWS:

MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH: book and lyrics by Wendy Pini, music and additional lyrics by Gregory Nabours, based on Pini's graphic novel of the same name (based on "The Mask of the Red Death" by Edgar Allan Poe).

Set in a decadent, perfect future, Anton Prosper uses his vast fortune and scientific genius to seek the ultimate power of life over death. But when the stunning prodigy Steffan Kabala enters Prosper's life, he unlocks a tempestuous passion that may send the entire planet hurtling into a bloody maelstrom of destruction.

MOZART: book and lyrics by Tegan Summer, music and additional lyrics by Gregory Nabours.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's sister, Nan, is a brilliant composer who struggles to be recognized in the male-dominated 18th century court. When the young virtuosa (who is perhaps even more talented than her prolific younger brother) is silenced and banned from all artistic endeavors, she rebels. In this untold story of the greatest composer of all time, two siblings embark on a journey of love, hate, tragedy, and redemption.

A CANDLE IN JIEN'JENU: a world premiere musical with book, music, and lyrics by Gregory Nabours.

A whimsical fairytale about three generations of candlemakers and an impossible dream.

Feinstein's Presents mostlyNEWmusicals is a new series featuring a variety of exciting new musicals in concert in the heart of Studio City. Each edition will focus on the work of a single writer or writing team, or present a new musical in concert. mostlyNEWmusicals is curated and co-produced by amy francis schott, producer of LA's long-running cabaret series (mostly)musicals.

Gregory Nabours is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and music director in Los Angeles. Greg's work has earned him three Ovation Awards for original music & lyrics, musical direction, and music for a play. He is a recipient of the LA Drama Critic's Circle Award, the LA Weekly Award, and the NAACP Award for Music Direction. Greg is a founding member and the resident composer/music director at Coeurage Theatre Company, LA's original Pay What You Want theatre company. His song cycle, THE TROUBLE WITH WORDS, was mounted and produced by Coeurage, and it earned him the 2011 Ovation Award for Best Music and Lyrics for an Original Musical, as well as Best Musical in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Gregory was chosen to be part of the 2013 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project, where he studied and wrote with Andrew Lippa and Craig Carnelia. He has been the music director of the popular (mostly)musicals series since its inception in 2014, and he has music directed - and been featured in - multiple editions of A Little New Music. He was selected to present an evening of his work at Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage in 2015. Pre-pandemic, he served as the music director, arranger, and pianist for the acclaimed Unauthorized Musical Parody series at Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Feliz.

Remaining tickets are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 8pm. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Street and valet parking are available.