Zed Fest Film Festival 2021 Announces Opening Night Film Line-Up

Zed Fest Film Festival 2021 has announced their opening night line-up. The 12th Annual Film Festival Runs November 11 Through November 13, 2021 Laemmle Noho 7, Noho Arts District, Ca.

Zed Fest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition was founded in 2010 to encourage and support independent filmmakers, who work in the horror, suspense, science fiction, drama, action, adventure, and art house genres.

Opening Night Nov 11, 2021 7:30pm Laemmle Noho 7

"World Premiere" The Second Age Of Aquarius Feature Film

Starring: Christina Jacquelyn Calph, Michael Ursu, Brooke Lewis Bellas

Synopsis: The Second Age of Aquarius is based on a short story called 'Phantom/Fandom' in the book Sex, Death, Rock n Roll by Darren Gordon Smith and Staci Layne Wilson. Ever wonder what it would be like to bring your favorite dead rock star back to life? Alberta certainly has:

Director: Staci Layne Wilson

Producers: Staci L. Wilson, Darren Gordon Smith, Nancy Long, Brooke Lewis Bellas

Rated: R

Sci-Fi, Comedy

Runtime: 120 Min

Zed Fest Film Festival Opening Feature Film 6:30pm Laemmle Noho 7

A Place Among The Dead Feature Film

Starring: Juliet Landau, Juliet Landau's (Buffy, Angel, Ed Wood, Bosch) award-winning Actor, making her Feature Film Directorial Debut, is Joined by Gary Oldman, Robert Patrick, Lance Henriksen, Anne Rice, Ron Perlman, Joss Whedon.

Synopsis: An actress/filmmaker confronts her own dark past when she begins an investigation into the link between narcissism in the film industry and vampirism. In this revealing and terrifying meld of fact, fiction and the fantastical, actress and filmmaker:

Director: Juliet Landau

Producers: Deverill Weekes, Juliet Landau

Rated: R

Drama/Horror-Thriller

Runtime: 116 Min

Zed Fest Film Festival 2021 Friday Night Scary Movie

Nov 12, 2021, 9:30pm Laemmle Noho 7

Thang Máy (The Lift) Feature Film

Starring: Yu DuongXuan, Hiep NguyenMai, Bich Tram

Synopsis: After her best friend goes missing, a claustrophobic college girl investigates the mysterious elevator where her friend was last seen, and which may be the door to a terrifying dark world:

Director: Peter Mourougaya

Producers: Peter Mourougaya, Le Thanh Phong

English Subtitles

Rated: R

Horror-Thriller

Runtime: 116 Min

Country of origin Vietnam

The 12th Annual Zed Fest Film Festival 2021 will be screening the best films from 2021

Sent to us from all over the world. Our films are fun, artistic and innovative.

We Hope To Discover The Cult Movies of the Future...

For Tickets please visit: www.zedfest.org

www.facebook.com/zedfest

https://twitter.com/Zedfestfilmfest

Facebook Event Page:

www.facebook.com/events/897125734270804