Zed Fest Film Festival 2021 Announces Opening Night Film Line-Up
Films include The Second Age Of Aquarius, A Place Among The Dead, Thang Máy (The Lift) and more.
Zed Fest Film Festival 2021 has announced their opening night line-up. The 12th Annual Film Festival Runs November 11 Through November 13, 2021 Laemmle Noho 7, Noho Arts District, Ca.
Zed Fest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition was founded in 2010 to encourage and support independent filmmakers, who work in the horror, suspense, science fiction, drama, action, adventure, and art house genres.
Opening Night Nov 11, 2021 7:30pm Laemmle Noho 7
"World Premiere" The Second Age Of Aquarius Feature Film
Starring: Christina Jacquelyn Calph, Michael Ursu, Brooke Lewis Bellas
Synopsis: The Second Age of Aquarius is based on a short story called 'Phantom/Fandom' in the book Sex, Death, Rock n Roll by Darren Gordon Smith and Staci Layne Wilson. Ever wonder what it would be like to bring your favorite dead rock star back to life? Alberta certainly has:
Director: Staci Layne Wilson
Producers: Staci L. Wilson, Darren Gordon Smith, Nancy Long, Brooke Lewis Bellas
Rated: R
Sci-Fi, Comedy
Runtime: 120 Min
Zed Fest Film Festival Opening Feature Film 6:30pm Laemmle Noho 7
A Place Among The Dead Feature Film
Starring: Juliet Landau, Juliet Landau's (Buffy, Angel, Ed Wood, Bosch) award-winning Actor, making her Feature Film Directorial Debut, is Joined by Gary Oldman, Robert Patrick, Lance Henriksen, Anne Rice, Ron Perlman, Joss Whedon.
Synopsis: An actress/filmmaker confronts her own dark past when she begins an investigation into the link between narcissism in the film industry and vampirism. In this revealing and terrifying meld of fact, fiction and the fantastical, actress and filmmaker:
Director: Juliet Landau
Producers: Deverill Weekes, Juliet Landau
Rated: R
Drama/Horror-Thriller
Runtime: 116 Min
Zed Fest Film Festival 2021 Friday Night Scary Movie
Nov 12, 2021, 9:30pm Laemmle Noho 7
Thang Máy (The Lift) Feature Film
Starring: Yu DuongXuan, Hiep NguyenMai, Bich Tram
Synopsis: After her best friend goes missing, a claustrophobic college girl investigates the mysterious elevator where her friend was last seen, and which may be the door to a terrifying dark world:
Director: Peter Mourougaya
Producers: Peter Mourougaya, Le Thanh Phong
English Subtitles
Rated: R
Horror-Thriller
Runtime: 116 Min
Country of origin Vietnam
The 12th Annual Zed Fest Film Festival 2021 will be screening the best films from 2021
Sent to us from all over the world. Our films are fun, artistic and innovative.
We Hope To Discover The Cult Movies of the Future...
For Tickets please visit: www.zedfest.org
https://twitter.com/Zedfestfilmfest
Facebook Event Page: