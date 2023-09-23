World Tour of Sonic Symphony to Play Dolby Theater This Month

The music of Sonic the Hedgehog continues! Following the standalone Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony and Brazil Game Show 2022 performances, SEGA announced the Sonic Symphony World Tour which debuted on September 16, 2023 at the Barbican Hall in London followed by September 30, 2023 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Sonic Symphony is an immersive, in-person concert experience celebrating over three decades of timeless music from SEGA's iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

From classic 8-bit and 16-bit tunes to rock and EDM songs, fans will enjoy the magic that began with the unforgettable Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony concert and watch iconic Sonic moments come to life on the big screen. Pieces will be played live by a symphony orchestra and rock band, featuring brand new musical arrangements including a special arrangement done by Tee Lopes, the composer of Sonic Mania.

Sonic Symphony World Tour is co-produced by SEGA and soundtrec, and it is presented by MGP Live.

Tour Schedule:

Sept 30, 2023: Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre (3:30pm show)

Sept 30, 2023: Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre (8:00pm show)

Oct 14, 2023: São Paulo, Brasil Game Show

Oct 15, 2023: São Paulo, Brasil Game Show

Oct 21, 2023: Boston, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Oct 28, 2023: Chicago, Auditorium Theatre

Nov 17, 2023: Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Dec 15, 2023: San Antonio, Majestic Theatre

Dec 29, 2023: Atlanta, Cobb Energy P.A.C.

Jan 05, 2024: Seattle, Paramount Theatre

Jan 06, 2024: San Francisco, Davies Symphony Hall

Jan 20, 2024: Washington DC, Warner Theater

Jan 27, 2024: Kansas City, Kansas City Music Hall

Feb 11, 2024: Tokyo, LINE CUBE SHIBUYA

Feb 17, 2024: Toronto, Meridian Hall

Mar 24, 2024: Montreal, Wilfrid-Pelletier Theater

Mar 29, 2024: Portland, Schnitzer Auditorium

Apr 6th, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

Apr 7th, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

Previous dates

Sept 16, 2023: London, Barbican Hall

Sept 22, 2023: Paris, Le Grand Rex