World Premiere Of RAPUNZEL ALONE Reimagines Classic Fairy Tale At The Wallis

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents the 24th Street Theatre world premiere production of RAPUNZEL ALONE, a sophisticated reimagining of a classic fairy tale geared for adults and children (ages 7+) alike in seven performances from Saturday, March 12 through Saturday, March 19, 2022, in The Wallis' Lovelace Studio Theater.

Commissioned by 24th Street and written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Mike Kenny (Walking the Tightrope), Rapunzel Alone is loosely inspired by the famous children's story and centers on Lettie, a young mixed-race girl from London who is sent to the countryside for her own safety during the daily bombings of World War II. On an isolated country farm, she faces her own battles with a strict new guardian and a very "fowl" goose. 24th Street Theatre artistic director Debbie Devine co-directs with Jesús Castaños-Chima.

Tara Alise Cox, William Leon and Dionne Neish star, with playwright Kenny providing narration and puppeteer Matt Curtin bringing ornery Gertrude the Goose to life. The original score is composed by pianist Bradley Brough.

24th Street initially commissioned Kenny in 2019, pre-pandemic, to adapt the Brothers Grimm classic in response to increasing isolation among teens coming of age in the world of social media. Then, over the course of the past two years of pandemic, lockdown, social uprising, election, insurrection, climate calamities and war, the play continued to evolve as the world changed.

"The Wallis has admired 24th Street Theater's dedication to telling compelling stories through the prism of diverse communities for many years now, so we were all thrilled to present this world premiere," says Camille Jenkins, The Wallis' Programming Manager, "and we look forward to sharing this very unique experience with Los Angeles audiences."

"I'm a fan of historical fiction, but rarely see anyone who looks like me in that genre," says Cox, a mixed-race actor who stars as Lettie.

"I love that the play introduces us to Caribbean culture in England during World War II," agrees Neish, a first generation Jamaican-British actor who plays Lettie's guardian, Miss Pearce. "My parents immigrated to London not long after, in 1955, and would tell me stories about how isolating it was for a Black person to live in London at the time."

In a review of an audio-only version of the play, created last fall as a "teaser" for the in-person world premiere, Broadway to Vegas called Rapunzel Alone, "Enchanting... All events in this production are metaphors constructed in a way that are understandable for children, yet not boring to adults... encourage[s] people to think about and discuss universal problems: loneliness, being bullied, being lied about, isolation, heartache, struggle, taking on too many responsibilities and looking out for others." The audio version remains available for listening at https://soundcloud.com/user-978180212/rapunzel-alone.

As an adjunct to both the in-person performances and the audio recording, "Lettie's Journal," a hauntingly beautiful visual record of the character's experiences is available for both online viewing and digital download. "Lettie's Journal" was created by high school student Leah Abazari under the mentorship of Hill.

