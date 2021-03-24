Whitefire Theatre Extends Solofest Through April 2021

The Whitefire Theatre is extending Solofest through April 2021! Fulfilling the need of performing artists to have a safe space to work, as well the public need for quality streaming content, Solofest is adding performances both from artists new to the program and featuring Best of Fest performers from this and previous years.

Bryan Rasmussen, Festival Producer and owner of the Whitefire, is excited to see this development in the10th anniversary of Solofest. Always on the forefront of helping solo artists produce their shows, Rasmussen was ahead of the streaming game before COVID started shuttering theaters with recording and streaming artists' work. Already on the pivot, the Whitefire has been able to continue to produce content and work with artists throughout the pandemic. With this extension of the ever-popular SoloFest (now totally digital), Rasmussen is bringing back some past favorite artists with brand new streaming equipment including HD cameras.

Artists are welcome to submit on the website -- www.whitefiretheatre.com -- for newly available April slots. Accepted submissions will get to retain a Hi-Res and mastered copy of their performance. With a bare bones submission fee and ticket split, this makes for an incredible investment for the artist. All performance sessions are done with strict COVID provisions and safety measures.

Tickets and more information for all events currently running and forthcoming can be found at www.whitefiretheatre.com