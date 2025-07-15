Wendy Graf’s MASALA DABBA to Premiere at International City Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First and second generation members of a multi-cultural American family see themselves reflected in stories from the past — each inspired by a spice in their grandmother’s Indian spice box. International City Theatre will present the world premiere of Masala Dabba, a powerful and moving new play by ICT playwright-in-residence Wendy Graf. Marya Mazor directs the three-week run, August 29 through September 14, with two low-priced previews on August 27 and 28.

How do we resolve deep resentments that often divide our families, the very people we should be able to count on for love and support? American born Nisha Byrd (Ansuya Nathan) has long been estranged from her mother, Aditi (Abbe Rowlins). The two haven’t spoken since Aditi returned to her native Gujurat after Nisha’s marriage to Charlie (Jon Gentry), and Aditi has never met Tina (Timylle Adams), her now 14-year-old granddaughter. When an unanticipated event brings Aditi back to the States and into the Byrd family’s orbit, long buried truths bubble to the surface. Food becomes a portal into the past as the three generations of women bond through stories inspired by the spices in Aditi’s masala dabba.

“I’ve always been interested in understanding the moment to moment choices people make that determine who they are or who they aren't — the decisions to help, to hinder, to tell a truth, to say yes, to say no, to stay, to go,” explains Graf. “My plays return again and again to themes of family, culture, and identity as seen through the lens of race, religion, politics, war and today’s schisms. Masala Dabba centers on a mixed Indian and African American family, but I hope that all audiences will see themselves and their families in this story.”

Masala Dabba was inspired by Graf’s many travels throughout India and her love of Indian cooking. In 2013, she and her husband renewed their marriage vows in a Hindi ceremony in Jaipur after being officially “adopted” by an Indian family.

A multiple award-winning, Los Angeles-based playwright, Graf’s recent plays include Exit Wounds, which ICT premiered in 2023 (first place Gold Medallion winner Moss Hart and Kitty Carlisle New Play Initiative; Open Fist First Look Festival winner; Robby Awards for best drama and best playwriting; Stage Scene LA Scenie Award for best world premiere play and outstanding drama); Closely Related Keys, produced by ICT in 2021; Unemployed Elephants–A Love Story (Victory Theatre: Stage Raw Top Ten; Stage Scene LA “Scenie” awards for outstanding production and two-hander); Please Don’t Ask About Becket (Electric Footlights at Sacred Fools Theatre); All American Girl (InterAct Theatre Company: Stage Raw Top Ten and 2015 award nominations for playwriting and solo performance, LA Weekly “GO!”, Stage Scene LA “Scenie” award for outstanding solo performance production, Better Lemons “Best of 2015” list); No Word in Guyanese for Me (2012 GLAAD Award, Helen Hayes Award-recommended); Behind the Gates; Lessons (L.A. production directed by Gordon Davidson); and Leipzig (LADCC nomination; Garland Award for playwriting; Dorothy Silver finalist). Ms. Graf is a member of the Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA and Pacific Resident Theatre writing units, and of the Dramatists Guild of America.

The creative team for Masala Dabba includes script development consultant Kaushal Pandya and cultural consultant Sukanya Chakrabarti, Ph.D.; scenic designer Destiny Manewal; lighting designer Donny Jackson; Costume Designer Kim DeShazo; sound designer Dave Mickey; and prop designer Patty Briles. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA. The production stage manager is John H. Freeland, Jr.

Masala Dabba runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., August 29 through September 14. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, August 27 and Thursday, August 28 both at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $56 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, except opening night (Friday, Aug. 29), and $59 on opening night and at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $44.

International City Theatre has formed a community partnership with the African American community in Long Beach with the purpose of bringing the diverse community together, raising funds for college scholarships, and bringing students to the production. A Community Partnership Package, which includes a pre-performance Gala dinner as well as the post-show reception with the actors on opening night, is $150; tables of ten are available for $1,400.

International City Theatre is located in Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center’s Beverly O’Neill Theater.