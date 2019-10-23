WHAT IF? A MUSICAL REVIEW Comes to the Lonny Chapman Theatre

Article Pixel Oct. 23, 2019  

WHAT IF? A MUSICAL REVIEW Comes to the Lonny Chapman TheatreWhat If? A Musical Revue directed by Bruce Kimmel, produced by Doug Haverty, with musical direction by Richard Allen, returns to Los Angeles for Two Nights only, Wednesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 24 at 8:00 pm, as a fundraiser for The Group Rep Theatre Company at the Lonny Chapman Theatre, one of the oldest producing theatre companies in greater Los Angeles.

Not seen since 2004, What If?, a parody of notable musical show tunes, garnered rave reviews and enjoyed sold out houses at the Hudson Theatre. The show is back, with some new material, featuring the talents of Daniel Bellusci, Brittney Bertier, Sarah Busic, Laura Wolfe and Robert Yacko. Program subject to change.

Tickets: $25.00

For tickets and information www.thegrouprep.com or (818) 763-5990

What If? A Musical Review will take place at the Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood CA 91601.



