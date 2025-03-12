WARHOL/FRANKENSTEIN 4D is Now Playing at Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Warhol/Frankenstein 4D!,” the latest exercise in depravity from local playwright Steven Vlasak, will continue its popular run at North Hollywood's Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre with performances this Saturday at 8:30, and a Sunday matinee at 3:00. The five-member cast portrays Andy Warhol and his stable of Superstars, graphicly recreating the wild 60's New York Factory years.

Pop Art innovator Andy Warhol's moved into making edgy underground films, and in consort with confidant Paul Morrissey, the two cook up “Flesh for Frankenstein”, with the ZJU stage show culminating in a cringe inducing recreation of the camp cult film. But are the monsters Andy's created for his cinematic assault his debauched actors, or himself?

The cast does an impressive job of populating the era, with Dan Novey as Andy Warhol, Andrew Goetten as Paul Morrissey, Jordan Mullins as both a captivating Edie Sedgwick and a terrifying Bride of Frankenstein, Emma Jansen as Valerie Solanas, who just wants Andy to help make her famous, and also as Brigid Berlin Polk, a creative artist in her own right. Danny McCarthy rounds out the cast by portraying five different characters, including Lou Reed, and Udo Kier as Baron Frankenstein in the climactic closing scenes.

In true Zombie Joe's fashion, as written and directed by Steven Vlasak, it's all just an excuse for gratuitous bloodshed and nudity, with the front row serving as a poncho-clad Splash Zone, and all with tongues firmly planted in cheeks.

