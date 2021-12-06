Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Los Angeles: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shauna Bradford, Alan Collins, Heather Holt Smith, Kady Lawson - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 38%



AMERICAN IDIOT

32%

URINETOWN

18%

Jesse Seann Atkinson -- The Found TheatreMarcus S. Daniel -- MSD Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christina Bayer - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 27%

Claire Griswold - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 20%

Michael Mullen - PYGMALION - Little Fish 16%



Best Dance Production

THE FIVE MOONS OF LORCA - Los Angeles Opera 62%

BROWN SOUNDS - Los Angeles Opera 38%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 27%

Damien Lorton - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 20%

Bruce Kimmel - TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 16%



Best Direction Of A Play

Ryan Holihan - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 23%

Ani Marderosian - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 12%

Tomoko Karina - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater-Second Stage 8%



Best Editing Of A Stream

J.D. Morabito - JAXX14 - The Jaxx Theatre 13%

Courtney Dominique Comer - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 9%

Victoria Smith - THE SHELA SUMMER THEATER FESTIVAL - Zephyr Theatre 9%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Donny Jackson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 34%

Shasta Armstrong - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 26%

Jon Hyrkas - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 12%



Best Musical

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 38%

A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 33%

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 14%



Best Performer In A Musical

Mia Rasinski - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Yorba Linda Spotlight Theater 20%

Lily Edwards - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 15%

Hannah Clair - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 11%



Best Performer In A Play

Brian Patrick Williams - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 9%

Michael Mullen - DURANG! - Studio/Stage 9%

Vanessa Williams - LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Streamed on Allblk.tv 5%



Best Play

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 29%

FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 10%

DURANG! - Studio/Stage 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Spencer Richardson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 55%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 31%

Tristan Griffin - PYGMALION - Little Fish Theatre 8%



Best Solo Production

VERSATILE: STORIES FROM THE CLOSET OF A HALF-BLACK GAY MAN - Broadwater Theater, Hollywood CA 20%

DECONSTRUCTING HOLLY - Hollywood Fringe 14%

I HAVE TOO MANY FEELINGS - Broadwater Blackbox 13%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Dominique Comer & Jerome St. Jerome - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 20%

Pieter Orlandini - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 19%

Pieter Orlandini - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 17%



Best Special Event

THE SHELA SUMMER THEATER FESTIVAL - Zephyr Theater 16%

KRITZERLAND AT HOME - THE 11TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW - Kritzerland 13%

AROUND THE WORLD WITH JOHN LLOYD YOUNG' - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 11%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Giovanna Martinez - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 17%

Randy Acosta - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 17%

Bianca Turner - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 11%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Richard J. Martinez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 19%

Lisa J. Salas - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 10%

Yukari Black - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater/ Second Stage 8%

