Video: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at La Mirada Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at video of La Mirada Theater's production of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, with direction by Eric Petersen.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG began previews on Friday, January 24 at 8 pm and Saturday, January 25 at 2 pm, and had its official Press Opening on Saturday, January 25 at 8 pm, The production runs through Sunday, February 16, 2025 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

The Cornley Drama Society is putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call with hilarious consequences!

Tickets range from $19 - $90 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group, student, and military discounts are available. Children under 3 (and emotional support Llamas) will not be admitted into the theatre.

Comments