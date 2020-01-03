UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Will Bring THE LADY OF RO to the Stage in February

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) in association with the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents The Lady of Ro on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1 at 8 p.m. at Freud Playhouse. Tickets starting at $28 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101, Ticketmaster and the UCLA Central Ticket Office.



The play is inspired by the life of Despina Achladioti, known as "the Lady of Ro," who fled with her husband during WWI to the deserted island of Ro, a stone's throw away from Turkey's southern coastline. For raising the Greek flag every morning on the remote island after the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, Achladioti became a Greek national hero.



In Gianni Skaragas's pitch-perfect prose, The Lady of Ro is a relatable story of faith and loss during war time; ties between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives; and the place we call home. Acclaimed actress Fotini Baxevani stars as Achladioti, gently weaving together an individual human's experience and the dramatic sweep of Greek history.

The Lady of Ro opened in Athens to great acclaim in October 2017. The show was a prodigious hit in Athens and garnered an enthusiastic response from audiences on its two-year tour in Greece, Cyprus and Perth, and Western Australia.



Funds for the CAP UCLA presentation of The Lady of Ro are provided in part by Deborah Irmas, George & Tina Kolovos and Daphne Valentina.



CAP UCLA's Theater concludes with Porte Parole: Seeds (Apr 3-4, Freud Playhouse).







