UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Announces Collaborative 2021 Fall Programming

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance, a leading West Coast presenter dedicated to the advancement of the contemporary performing arts in all disciplines, puts collaborative praxis in the front seat. Now announcing programs quarterly, CAP UCLA's Fall programming expands on two micro-commissions, launches a complimentary off-site program, sends audiences to MOCA and welcomes back The Tune In Festival featuring 20 different programs.

Launching today is a companion piece to Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK: Griffith Park mapped to UCLA. Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK: UCLA Campus, presented by Student Committee for the Arts in association with CAP UCLA, is crafted to harmonize with UCLA's landscape and design. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and sound artist Ellen Reid hopes the free, GPS-enabled work allows listeners to view the familiar from a new perspective. The app download is now available on android and iOS.

"I'm a big believer in collaboration," said executive and artistic director Kristy Edmunds, "and this is a time when lifting one another up, sharing resources and linking arms can make all the difference in getting through the day, let alone effecting positive change. CAP UCLA's Fall season is grounded in the power of collaboration and the persistence of joy."

When the Hammer Museum's Ann Philbin called Edmunds to bring the Venice Biennale's Golden Lion winner Sun & Sea to Los Angeles, it was an immediate yes. The two realized they needed a space to produce the performance as intended, with the audience at a birds-eye view. Enter Klaus Biesenbach at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) who was equally excited about the new work.

This October 14-16, audiences will have the opportunity to reflect on environmental consequences while listening to a one-hour operatic song cycle from sunbathing characters. The touring vocalists are joined by LA's choral spectrum Tonality.

The return of The Tune In Festival November 4-7 on CAP UCLA Online, is curated by pianist Lisa Kaplan and performance poet J. Ivy. The core of this year's festival is about uplifting interdependence as a positive force for ever-lasting social and political change. Participating artists range from Thalea Quartet with sets composed by Andy Akiho, Gabriella Smith and Jessie Montgomery; anzû quartet performing the music of French composer Olivier Messiaen; Sunni Patterson's poetic stylings; musical sextet Eighth Blackbird; and other surprise guest artists.

For a full list of artists visit cap.ucla.edu/TuneIn.

In other developments for fall, L.A. Omnibus, the series featuring writers, thinkers and shapers will return; multidisciplinary artist Annie Saunders continues her residency; Notes on Napkins were successfully printed by Gary Lichtenstein Editions, LLC and The Choreographers' Scores: 2020 will have its first exhibition at the YoungArts Gallery in Miami, Florida on December 1, 2021, curated by Edmunds. More information on upcoming programs is available at cap.ucla.edu.