UCLA Acting and Performance Weekend Intensive

Join for a fun-filled weekend

Mar. 3, 2021  
UCLA Acting and Performance Weekend Intensive

The Theater Virtual Institutes provide artists with the opportunity to work remotely with our distinguished faculty throughout the year. Students will be able to further cultivate their craft through our intensive acting, camera acting, musical theater, and voice-over institutes. Each institute has been carefully designed to nurture every actor and propel them forward into their next phase of development. Participation in these institutes is open to high school, college, and professional artists.

Join for a fun-filled weekend and discover the world of scene study, Shakespeare, voice-over, and marketing that will enhance and transform your acting potential!


March 19th - 21st, 2021
Acting and Performance Virtual Institute (APVI)

Click HERE for more info and to register


