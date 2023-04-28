Two Ballet BC World Premieres Come to The Soraya

Bold, innovative, and distinctive, Ballet BC returns to The Soraya for their third appearance with two world premieres from two international choreographers. Roy Assaf presents his debut Ballet BC creation, and Sweden's Johan Inger shares a large-scale ensemble work, also his first new creation for the company.



Under the directorship of Medhi Walerski, Ballet BC embraces the wide diversity of technique and style in contemporary ballet, honoring its roots and components, while also creatively pushing the limits of dance. Merging their company of open-minded and curious artists with today's leading contemporary dance-makers, Ballet BC pursues a mandate of dynamism that fuels and excites choreographers, dancers and audiences alike.

About the Ballet BC Program

Choreography, Roy Assaf

"One of Israel's most sought-after new voices in contemporary dance" - Tablet Magazine

Roy Assaf, a choreographer known for his minimalist yet expressive compositions, creates his first work for Ballet BC. Assaf's distinct choreographic voice is reflected in dynamic, affective movement that is at once striking and serene. The new creation will be developed-as always for Assaf-from a completely blank slate, the concept forming as a result of encounters with the dancers in an environment from which movement and ideas can be shared freely.



Choreography, Johan Inger

Ballet BC continues their longstanding relationship with renowned Swedish choreographer Johan Inger (Walking Mad, B.R.I.S.A.). Set to an original composition by Amos Ben-Tal in addition to existing works of music by Swedish and American composers, Inger will explore the sensitive, vulnerable, and intimate aspects that make every individual's trajectory unique.