Today's Performances of TAMBO & BONES at the Kirk Douglas Theatre Cancelled Due to Covid

The Kirk and Douglas Theatre has released a statement that all performances of "Tambo & Bones" have been cancelled for today, May 29th. Despite robust measures being in place, a breakthrough COVID-19 case has been detected within the company of 'Tambo & Bones.' For the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew, today's 1:00pm and 6:30pm performances at the Douglas are cancelled.

We regret any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause. Ticket holders can contact Audience Services at tickets@ctgla.org or call (213) 628-2772 for credit or refund options.

The show was set to close today. The World premiere production of Dave Harris' new work, "Tambo & Bones," opened in Los Angeles at the Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre on May 8.

A co-production with Playwrights Horizons, this explosive new work from one of the country's fastest rising playwrights is directed by Taylor Reynolds.

Tambo and Bones are two characters trapped in a minstrel show. It's mad hard to feel like a real person when you're trapped in a minstrel show. Their escape plan: get out, get bank, get even. A rags-to-riches hip-hop odyssey, "Tambo & Bones" roasts America's racist past, wrestles America's racist present and explodes America's post-racial future-where what's at stake, for those deemed less-than-human, is the fate of humanity itself. "Tambo & Bones" is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

The cast of "Tambo & Bones" features W. Tré Davis, Tyler Fauntleroy, Tim Kopacz and Alexander Neher. The creative team includes Stephanie Osin Cohen (scenic design), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Mextly Couzin (lighting design), Mikhail Fiksel (sound design), Justin Ellington (original music) and J. David Brimmer (fight director). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer, CSA, and additional casting is by Rosalinda Morales and Pauline O'con, CSA. Marcedés L. Clanton is the production stage manager.

Pictured: Lindsay Allbaugh, Taylor Reynolds, Tim Kopacz, Tyler Fauntleroy, W. Tré Davis, Dave Harris and Alexander Neher

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging