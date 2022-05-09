Photos: TAMBO & BONES Opens At Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre

The World premiere production of Dave Harris' new work, "Tambo & Bones," opened in Los Angeles at the Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre on May 8 and continues through May 29. Go inside opening night below!

A co-production with Playwrights Horizons, this explosive new work from one of the country's fastest rising playwrights is directed by Taylor Reynolds.

Tambo and Bones are two characters trapped in a minstrel show. It's mad hard to feel like a real person when you're trapped in a minstrel show. Their escape plan: get out, get bank, get even. A rags-to-riches hip-hop odyssey, "Tambo & Bones" roasts America's racist past, wrestles America's racist present and explodes America's post-racial future-where what's at stake, for those deemed less-than-human, is the fate of humanity itself. "Tambo & Bones" is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

The cast of "Tambo & Bones" features W. Tré Davis, Tyler Fauntleroy, Tim Kopacz and Alexander Neher. The creative team includes Stephanie Osin Cohen (scenic design), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Mextly Couzin (lighting design), Mikhail Fiksel (sound design), Justin Ellington (original music) and J. David Brimmer (fight director). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer, CSA, and additional casting is by Rosalinda Morales and Pauline O'con, CSA. Marcedés L. Clanton is the production stage manager.

Dave Harris is the Tow Playwright-in Residence at Roundabout Theatre Company. He has received the 2019 Ollie Award, The Lorraine Hansberry Award and Mark Twain Award from The Kennedy Center, The International Commendation for The Bruntwood Prize, the 2018 Venturous Fellowship from The Lark and a Cave Canem poetry fellowship, amongst others.

Taylor Reynolds is a New York-based director from Chicago and one of the Producing Artistic Leaders of Obie-winning The Movement Theatre Company. Taylor is the 2021 LPTW Lucille Lortel Award recipient, New Georges Affiliated Artist, 2017-2018 Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellow and Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab alum.

Tickets for "Tambo & Bones" are currently on sale and start at $30. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012 or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at 9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City 90232. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.