Tin Can Telephone Premieres WELCOME TO MEADOWLARK FALLS - CHRISTMAS AT HOME

The up-and-coming immersive theatre collective Tin Can Telephone productions announces its first holiday postal-play, Welcome to Meadowlark Falls - Christmas At Home.

Written and produced by Ovation-nominated artist Lori Meeker, Christmas At Home is a holiday rom-com-inspired heart-warmer experienced entirely through the US Postal Service and studded with digital content, offering socially-distanced holiday fare and a chance for audiences to bring the charm of a small town Christmas safely into their home.

"It's both inspired by and partially spoofs those cozy and cute romantic holiday movies we love so much and wish to be a part of," says Lori Meeker, Artistic Director of Tin Can Telephone and creator of the Welcome to Meadowlark Falls universe. "This postal play gives audiences a first-hand experience at being in their own "Hallmark" movie."

In Christmas At Home, you receive your holiday letter from your best-friend-from-baking-camp Jenny Snow. This is Jenny's favorite time of year - so you know she's going to be hyper-focused on the annual Holiday Festival in her hometown of Meadowlark Falls. She has been working hard to make everything merry, bright...and COVID compliant. But when bad news arrives, can Jenny, her best friend Andy, and her maybe-more-than-best-friend Noel, restore the spirit of the season? Jenny needs your help to create new traditions for a new year, helping you and everyone in Meadowlark Falls feel together, even if we are apart.

"Christmas At Home is only the beginning of a multi-part story set in the fictional small New England town of our dreams," says director Chelsea Sutton. "We hope this story allows audiences time and space to laugh, reflect, and feel enchanted during a strange time for theatre, for the holidays, and for the entire country."

WELCOME TO MEADOWLARK FALLS - CHRISTMAS AT HOME packages are available now through December 11, 2020 at $40 per kit plus shipping. For more information and to purchase Christmas At Home, visit https://www.meadowlarkfalls.com/

