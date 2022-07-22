Tickets On Sale For West Coast Premiere Of THE BIG D

Produced in 2018 at the Infinite Abyss Theater in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, THE BIG D had a sold out, four week run and received rave reviews calling it an incredibly moving and dynamic love story filled with passion, laughs and tears.

Featuring performances by Gabriel Andrade and Christian Skinner. Written by Michael Mizerany, Directed by Gabriel Andrade, Produced by G3A Productions

Todd Barrett and Charles Cavery are in a whirlwind romance full of passion, lust, laughter and sex. Though madly devoted to each other, a devastating revelation will test their relationship and the boundaries of love.

August 26-28, 2022

Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 7pm

The Flight Theater at The Complex in Hollywood

2476 Santa Monica Boulevard

PRICING:

All General Admission Seats are $35. Seating is very limited, advanced purchase is highly recommended.

Advisory Warning: THE BIG D contains adult themes and content including profanity, male nudity and a scene of sexuality.

Photo Credit: Nikki Neumann