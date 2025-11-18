Theatre West To Present MILLENNIUM MAGIC 2026 In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre West will present MILLENNIUM MAGIC 2026 from January 16–18, 2026. The three-performance engagement, hosted by magicians George Tovar and Steve Branham, will showcase a rotating roster of performers from Hollywood’s Magic Castle, Las Vegas stages, cruise ship entertainment, and television. The program will be produced for Theatre West by Tovar.

Performances will take place Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Theatre West, located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West in Los Angeles. Early Bird tickets are priced at $35; general admission is $40; Premium seating in the first two rows is $50; and tickets for children ages 16 and under are $25. The event is recommended for ages six and up, with content potentially too advanced for younger children.

George Tovar launched Millennium Magic in 2000 as an annual weekend program featuring Magic Castle performers. For the 2026 edition, he will return to host three separate shows, each featuring a different lineup. Tovar has performed for more than four decades at venues including the Magic Castle and in productions such as Alias, Murder, She Wrote, and The Great Magic of Las Vegas! Co-host Steve Branham has performed for over 20 years and is known for his sleight of hand, comedy, and collaborative work with leading magicians.

Proceeds will support Theatre West’s artistic and educational programming. As a one-weekend engagement, complimentary admissions will not be available, and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the longest continuously operating professional theatre company in Los Angeles. The company’s membership includes actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians, and its alumni have included Ray Bradbury, Sally Field, Martin Landau, Jack Nicholson, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has premiered more than 300 plays and musicals, with many works developed in its workshops later transferring to Broadway, national tours, or film.

MILLENNIUM MAGIC 2026

Dates: January 16–18, 2026

Venue: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Los Angeles, CA

Schedule: Fri–Sat at 8 p.m.; Sun at 2 p.m.

Admission: $35 Early Bird; $40 General; $50 Premium; $25 Children 16 and under

Reservations: (323) 851-4839