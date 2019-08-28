Theatre Rhinoceros Announces 2019-2020 Season

This season Theatre Rhinocerous will be producing its Mainstage shows in San Francisco's most famous neighborhood. Join us where it all started, in that little piece of heaven known as The Castro!

The Rhino presents a musical, three World Premieres, and a classic shocker as we take you back to The Castro. We are so excited to kick off our new season (our forty-second as the longest running LGBT theatre anywhere) with the very moving and very funny Driven, a World Premiere play that came out of our popular reading series. Drivencontinues our dedication to local queer stories and it's sure to work its way into your hearts. The season continues with a brief visit to the Gateway Theatre for our Holiday Extravaganza.

This year we're doing it on the Saturday between Christmas and New Year's so more people can enjoy the shenanigans without a day of labor to get through first. It will be, as always, naughty AND nice. The season continues with John Fisher's pointed comedy Straight Eye, a riff on those who seek fame in politics and all the "advice" they have to listen to. The season then blasts into Yerba Buena Gardens with our production of Macbeth- the latest in our Queer Classics series - at Yerba Buena Gardens. We've always thought the Scottish King was gay. So join us outside for this outrageous play. We wrap up the season with eight more stories from Laurinda D. Brown, who brought you Walk Like a Mana few seasons ago. Like its predecessor's, Walk Like a Man II's stories are all sexy and hilarious.

All shows except The Holiday Showand Macbethat Spark Arts, 4229 18thStreet, San Francisco, CA 94114 in The Castro District of San Francisco.

The Shows

Driven

By Boni Alvarez, Directed by Ely Orquiza

October 31 - November 17, 2019

@ Spark Arts, 4229 18thStreet in The Castro

A father and son confront each other over the past and present and discover that judgments do not prevent love. The son wants dad to drink and gamble less, while dad thinks the son needs to return to LA, find a boyfriend, and get on with his acting career. But love wins out in this heart-warming comedy of Filipino-Americans in the Bay Area from local playwright Alvarez. World Premiere

The Rhino 2019 Holiday Extravaganza

December 28, 2019 @ 800pm

One Show Only!

@ The Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson Street

This year we bring you the best in queer entertainment to celebrate the holidays in The Rhino Way. A Rhino Tradition

Straight Eye

Written and Directed by John Fisher

February 13 - March 1, 2020

@ Spark Arts, 4229 18thStreet in The Castro

Danny and Dave have been happily married for thirty years and all seems set for the next thirty, until Danny decides to run for Supervisor. Now Spock, Roosevelt, Michael Phelps and a division of gay friends are all on hand, both in reality and in fantasy, to give him advice on how to get elected. Never mind that his straight handlers advise that he's just a little "too gay." It's La Cagemeets The Wrath of Khanin this comedy about identity, politics and the price tag on everything! World Premiere

Shakespeare'sMacbeth

Directed by John Fisher

May 29 - 31, 2020

Three Shows Only!

@ Yerba Buena Gardens on Mission between Third and Fourth Streets

A Co-Production with Yerba Buena Arts and Events

The latest in The Rhino's outdoor Shakespeare productions, our Macbethwill be the Bard's masterful adventure as an al fresco epic with The Rhino twist. In the footsteps of John Fisher's Titus!, Timon!and King Lear, the Scottish Play roars into the gardens with passionate ferocity.

Part of Our Queer Classics Series

Walk Like a Man II

By Laurinda D. Brown, Directed by Sarah Young

June 18 - July 5, 2020

@ Spark Arts, 4229 18thStreet in The Castro

These lesbians are butch, femme, undecided, uncommitted, non-binary and certainly non-conformist. They're also looking for sex, love, wives, excitement and respect. Brown, the sine qua non scribe of African-American lesbian urban fiction, brings you eight more riotous stories about love on the brink. World Premiere

Rhino Subscriber Perks

*Preferred seating at all performances.

*Discounts on additional tickets to shows so you can bring your friends and save.

*20% discount on all of Spark Arts' fabulous new art. Just show your Rhino Sub Card.

*Invitations to all Rhino Donor/Subscriber Thank You parties with free entertainment, food, and drink.

*Two additional free tickets to the Holiday Extravaganza on 12/28/19 so you can bring your friends free of charge.

*And other Castro Neighborhood discounts.

Subscriptions are $150 - $170 and are available at https://therhino.audience1st.com/subscribe/8





