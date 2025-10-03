The Wallis Celebrates Día De Los Muertos With Free Family Fest and Artist Sonia De Los Santos

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will host two family events at the beginning of November. These start as The Wallis celebrates Día De Los Muertos with the first Family Fest of the season on Saturday, November 1 at 11:00am. Admission is free.



The day of remembrance and gratitude will feature performances and engaging arts and crafts activities from Self Help Graphics & Art, Pacifico Dance Company, Lil Libros, Color Me Face Painting, and City of Beverly Hills Community Services Department.



At the second, on Saturday, November 8 at 11am and 2pm is beloved Grammy nominated family music artist Sonia De Los Santos, who brings her joyful, high-energy performance back to The Wallis. Hailed by Billboard as “one of the Latin children's music artists you should know,” Sonia has won the hearts of families nationwide with her bilingual songs, playful stories, and irresistible rhythms. Singing in both Spanish and English, she blends the sounds of Latin America with North American folk traditions, creating a lively, one-of-a-kind concert experience for all ages. Bursting with warmth, humor, and unforgettable tunes, Sonia's show is the perfect way to sing, dance, and celebrate together.

This event will honor the holiday as a time to remember loved ones, share stories, and celebrate life. The public is invited to a joyous afternoon filled with vibrant activities, festive music, dance, and foods inspired by this rich cultural tradition. There is fun for all ages as we come together to honor the past and embrace the present with community and joy.

