The Wallis Announces Inaugural Artist For Grauman Fellowship In Classical Music

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has named violinist Artem Kolesov as its inaugural artist for The Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music, according to Michael Nemeroff, The Wallis' Chairman of the Board. Kolesov was born in Maloyaroslavetz, Russia, won international competitions in Tallin, Estonia, and Freiburg, Germany, among others, and performed with the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic at age fifteen. His Fellowship begins on September 28, 2022.

The Walter and Peggy Grauman Endowment Fund and the establishment of The Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music are made possible by the generosity of performing arts philanthropist and Wallis Ambassador Peggy Parker Grauman and her late husband, Walter Grauman. This new Fellowship program is part of GRoW @ The Wallis, an umbrella for the robust mix of education and outreach programs at The Wallis, uses the power of the arts to address important social issues and respond to critical needs in the greater community through arts leadership, learning, collaboration, and partnership.

"We are proud to launch our very first Fellowship program with such an accomplished young musician," says Nemeroff. "Artem exemplifies the Graumans' extraordinary vision for fostering promising talent in classical music."

"We are grateful to the Graumans for making it possible for The Wallis to build this immersive Fellowship, which encompasses not only performance experiences but also special opportunities for exploring the greater social impact and relevance of classical music in Los Angeles," says Rachel Fine, The Wallis' Executive Director and CEO. "As our organization reaches this important milestone, we are delighted to welcome Artem into The Wallis' family."

According to Manny Prieto, The Wallis' Director of Education, "In addition to being impressed by Artem's extraordinary technical skills as a violinist, we are extremely supportive of his commitment to investing in communities with limited early exposure to classical music in keeping with the Fellowship's goal of diversifying the pipeline of future music practitioners and audiences."

Artem Diaz Kolesov Fominyx's performance with the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic led to a full scholarship to study with Philippe Djokic at Dalhousie University in Halifax, where he won second prize in the National Music Competition in both solo and chamber categories and gave performances across Canada. When studying with Almita Vamos in Chicago, he performed Brahms' Violin Concerto in Chicago Symphony Hall. As a former member of the Yas Quartet, he was a prize winner at the Schoenfeld International Competition in 2016 and a guest artist at the Colorado College Music Festival. Among his other awards are CCPA Concerto Competition Winner; winner of the Symphony Nova Scotia Apprenticeship competition; second prize at Canadian National Music Festival (Solo and Chamber); outstanding young artist award, St. Petersburg, Russia, and first prize at the Freiburg International Violin Competition. He received his Master of Music in 2022 at the University of Southern California and is currently working on his Doctorate of Music at USC while studying with celebrated violinist Bing Wang. A passionate advocate for the homeless, arts, and education, he has been performing and teaching music throughout his life. He can be found volunteering at soup kitchens, translating documents in refugee clinics, and performing at refugee and LGBTQ+ fundraisers.

The Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music, the first-ever Fellowship program at The Wallis and the first of its type in Los Angeles County, provides an annual Fellowship Award of $15,000 to advance the career of an exceptionally talented emerging classical pianist or strings musician based in Los Angeles. With Michelle Elliott Rearick as Fellowship Advisor, the program supports the Fellow during the transition from formal education and training to the professional music world. The Fellow has an inside look at how classical music is programmed, how artists are selected, how shows are marketed, and the essential role of philanthropic support. In addition to receiving a $15,000 Fellowship award, the Grauman Fellow receives mentorship from The Wallis, including live performance opportunities, guidance related to successful auditioning, and the chance to meet with and learn from leading artists. The Fellows also plan and implement a community-based outreach project designed to promote awareness and appreciation of classical music in Los Angeles County. The Wallis announces the selection of the Grauman Fellow annually before the beginning of the organization's Season. The Fellowship is open to classical strings musicians and pianists who demonstrate exceptional artistry; are interested in community-based projects that expand access to music; and have received a graduate or undergraduate degree from an accredited Los Angeles County college, university, or conservatory. Submissions for the 2023-2024 Fellowship will open in the spring of 2023.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To learn more about The Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music, visit https://thewallis.org/Grauman.