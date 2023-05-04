The Strindberg Laboratory Presents THE MYSTERY THEATER HORROR SHOW

The show uses puppetry, shadow theater, live acting and more to tell the story of a group of actors from outer-space who have created a theater in Palmdale, CA.

The Strindberg Laboratory presents "The Mystery Theater Horror Show" performed at the Frida Kahlo Theater on June 25th at 4pm and July 1st at 4pm.

The show uses puppetry, shadow theater, live acting and more to tell the story of a group of actors from outer-space who have created a theater in Palmdale, CA. The show is an original creation and all of the stories and elements have been created by people with autism and other learning disabilities. The show is loosely inspired by the Rocky Horror Picture Show!

Mystery Theater Horror Show besides be entertaining deals with the important theme of displacement that the autism community and other marginalized communities know first hand. We hope this show will spur audiences to take action in their communities and come together so Los Angeles will become more inclusive of people from all backgrounds.

For Tickets please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/630361146157

For more information please email us at strindberglaboratory@gmail.com or call us at (213)265-6313.




