The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents CIRQUE FLIP FABRIQUE: MUSE

Cirque FLIP Fabrique grew out of the friendship and dream of circus performers in 2011. The company combines astonishing feats with true visual poetry.

Jan. 06, 2023  
Québec-based Cirque FLIP Fabrique will perform in Smothers Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Tickets, starting at $25 for adults or $25 for youth 17 and under, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu.

Cirque FLIP Fabrique grew out of the friendship and dream of circus performers in 2011. The company combines astonishing feats with true visual poetry. Cirque FLIP Fabrique is made up of world-class multidisciplinary performers with an uncanny ability to have fun and move the audience. They have worked with the prestigious Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Eloize, and taken part in many prestigious circus institutions and festivals.

Cirque FLIP Fabrique plays with gender roles in the eclectic Muse, a refreshing view of the contemporary circus. Set to an original score and live vocals, the acrobats' gravity-defying performance combines breathtaking artistry and athleticism to explore the definitions of powerful women, graceful men, and everything in between.

The performance will feature trampolinists Thomas Chambers and Frédérique Hamel, trapeze artists Hugo Duquette, Anne-Marie Godin, and Evelyne Paquin-Lanthier, circus artists Léonie Pilote and Martin Regouffre; as well as the extravagant creative duo Maxime Robin & Sophie Thibeault, beatmaker Millimetrik, and singer Flávia Nascimento.

"Muse, FLIP Fabrique's 10th production, questions with playfulness and sensitivity the boundary between masculine and feminine." - Radio-Canada, Québec, 2022

"A show that does not just reverse the two roles, but rather tackles heads on our social codes to play with them even more. Without forcing anything." - La Presse, Montréal, 2021

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Center for the Arts Box Office at (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available online at: arts.pepperdine.edu/tickets/

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

The Center for the Arts is located on the Pepperdine University campus at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA. Parking is available during performances next to Smothers Theatre for a fee and in the Theme Tower lot with shuttle service at no charge. All programs and artists are subject to change.

For more information about this performance and other Center for the Arts performances and exhibitions, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu. For information about current health and safety protocols at the Center for the Arts, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/.




