The LA Premiere of THE NEW ABOLITIONISTS Will Be Launched By 'Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World'

Katharine 'Kat" Kramer, a founder of "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World," international cinema series to showcase motion pictures and documentaries that raise awareness of important social issues, will launch the LA Premiere of "The New Abolitionists" - a film by Christina Zorich, on Friday October 21st at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica. The Host Committee industry includes documentary filmmakers, actorvists and supporters plus Matt Carey, George Chakiris, Lainie Kazan, Diane Ladd, Christine LaMonte, Kate Linder, Philippe Mora, Austin Pendleton, Paul Raci, and more coming on board. Kramer will moderate a panel following the film featuring cast, crew and guest anti-trafficking experts.

The New Abolitionists, an award documentary by filmmaker Christina Zorich, will begin its Oscar Qualifying run at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica on 10/21 and run through 10/27. All ticket sales will benefit the following charities: Nightlight International, Extreme Love Ministries, Destiny Rescue and Tamar Center, organizations dedicated to ending human trafficking and helping the victims.

The film tracks Zorich's journey as she follows committed abolitionists throughout Southeast Asia as they attempt to affect change and put an end to human sex trafficking. In the course of the film, she tracks the trajectories of the Christian ministries and NGO's (non-government organizations) who save children and teens entrapped and enslaved in the sex trade throughout Cambodia and Thailand. Heartbreaking stories ensue of young people of both sexes, many betrayed by close family members who sell them off to traffickers for financial gain. The programs that many of these organizations offer help these victims gain financial freedom and self-esteem through vocational training in a safe and loving space. Because of the danger involved, some of the people Zorich met along the way could not get involved with the film as the exposure would undercut their visas and ability to safely do their renegade work.

"I'm honored to present the opening night of "The New Abolitionists" and moderate the panel. Christina has made an impactful documentary that spreads awareness about a global problem we need to address. Not enough attention is paid to the issue of human sex trafficking. We need to open our eyes to the fact that the problem is escalating internationally and is happening right here in the U.S," says Kramer.

Gearing up to present the #SHEroesForChange Film Festival. as outreach for "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World", Kramer will Host documentaries focusing on women's empowerment issues, primarily made by female filmmakers. An up-coming selection will be the award winning documentary "Still Working 9 To 5" about the history of the 1980 highest-grossing workplace comedy film "9 To 5" - the "9 To 5" TV Series, and the Broadway musical of "9 To 5" which has been touring, and selling out theatrical venues in the UK and Australia. The documentary feature delves into the origins of the original "9 To 5" movement, and sends a Feminist message, the ERA hasn't passed, and we still have a ways to go with gender parity and women's equality.

"Still Working 9 To 5" features interviews with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman, Rita Moreno, Allison Janney and is directed by Camille Hardman, Gary Lane, and Executive Produced by Larry Lane. The documentary features a re-imagining of the classic "9 To 5" theme song as a duet between the original singer/songwriter Dolly Parton, and current hitmaker Kelly Clarkson.

Continuing to act and produce socially-conscious projects such as the award winning indie feature TURNOVER, currently streaming on Amazon Prime, Kramer won the Jury Award for Best Supporting Actress for the role of "Fran" at the Love International Film Festival,( LIFF). and has been primarily acting in films made by female filmmakers. Kramer is an inclusion leader, advocating for women behind the camera, and the deaf and disabilities community. She has recently costarred in the award-winning short film "Mother's Day Memories" about the effect of Alzheimer's disease on families.

Besides launching KAT KRAMER COMEDY during the pandemic, developing several film, television, streaming, animation and theatrical projects. Kramer is working on a new solo show. She has established the "Hunt For Humanity Award" in honor of the late actorvist Marsha Hunt. Marsha was the first recipient, and the next honoree will be selected and announced. Kramer is part of the documentary team behind- "Forget Me Not" - The Juanita Moore Story" an up-coming documentary feature, about the late, groundbreaking,actress and "Imitation Of Life" star- Juanita Moore.