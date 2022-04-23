The Hollywood Museum to Present an Industry Moms Mother's Day Exhibit

Hollywood Mothers - The term brings to mind images ranging from Mrs. Brady to Mommy Dearest. The reality falls somewhere in between.

"For most, our mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend. Our mother's love is unconditional and only grows stronger over a lifetime," says Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum). "In celebration of this one-of-a-kind relationship, the Hollywood Museum is presenting a never-before-seen collection of images dedicated to that special woman in our lives for the week leading into and following Mother's Day. Sons and Daughters have a special bond with their mothers and they pass on that love to their own children. Our exhibit personifies that fact, given the overwhelming response from entertainments elite that responded to the call for entries, offering their favorite and private images to say "Happy Mother's Day" to celebrate the most caring and inspiring women in their lives."

WHAT: Two years in the making and originally scheduled for Mother's Day in 2020. This remarkable collection features photos dedicated to the most celebrated working moms in entertainment, in loving and amusing images with their families. The Hollywood Museum has collected personal and professional photographs from some of the most recognized names in TV and film, featuring their own mothers or as moms themselves, and organized an exhibit in the museum's famous Historic Photo Gallery.

WHERE: The Hollywood Museum, 1660 Highland Avenue, Hollywood CA 91001 (At Hollywood Blvd)

WHO: Among the many exhibit participants are Adrienne Barbeau, Alison Arngrim, Angela Cartwright, Beyonce, Blyth Danner, Bob Bergen, Brad Pitt, Brittney Spears, Carl Reiner, Carrie Fisher, Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Charlotte Rae, Charlize Tharon, Chita Rivera, Ciara, Cloris Leachman, Conner Dean, Connie Stevens, Darby Hinton, Dakota Johnson, Dawn Wells, Debbie Reynolds, Dee Wallace, Diana Lansleen, Donna Karan, Donna Mills, Drew Barrymore, Francis Fisher, Francesca Eastwood, Gabriel Stone, Gates McFadden, Gene Lockhart, Geoffrey Mark, Geri Jewell, Gilbert Godfried, Gloria Allred, Gloria Steinem, Goldie Hawn, Gwen Stefanie, Halle Berry, Ilene Graff, Jack Jones, Jade Barrymore, Jax Malcolm, Jennifer Anniston, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Jerry Mathers, Jessica Alba, Jessica Simpson, Joan Van Ark, Joanna Kerns, Joely Fisher, Joanna Kerns, Jon Provost, Julie Newmar, Judy Norton, Judy Tenuta, June Lockhart, Kathleen Lockhart, Kim Kardashian, Karen Grassle, Kate Linder, Kathy Garver, Kellie Martin, Lee Purcell, Leeza Gibbons, Lily Tomlin, Linda Purl, Lucie Arnaz, Lucille Ball, Madonna, Marilu Henner, Marion Ross, Michael Learned, Michael Feinsten, Melanie Griffith, Nikka Lanzarone, Norma MacMillan, Olympia Dukakis, Reese Witherspoon, Rich Little, Rose Marie, Roslyn Kind, Ruta Lee, Sally Jesse Raphael, Sandra Bullock, Selena Gomez, Stefanie Powers, Tina Fay, Tippi Hedren, Tom Cruise, Valerie Harper, Vincent De Paul and many more

SCHEDULE TO APPEAR: Jerry Mathers, Carolyn Hennesy, Ruta Lee, Erin Murphy, Ilene Graff, Kym Karath, Kathy Garver, Darby Hinton, Hank Garrett, Alison Arngrim, Lee Purcell, Kate Linder, Alice Amter, Carolyn Hennesy, Geoffrey Mark, Jax Malcom, Diana Lansleen, Bob Bergen, Elaine Ballace and more

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM: The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation showcasing more than 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures, spotlighting 100 years of Hollywood history -from the Silents to Talkies, to Hollywood's Golden Era, Film Noir, Television and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites! The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is the Official Museum of Hollywood and offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world - featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making. The Hollywood Museum offers one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave, just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Museum has been named the #1 top tourist attraction in Hollywood by LA Weekly, and one of the "Top 10" Museums in LA by the LA Tourism and Convention Board and Trip Advisor.