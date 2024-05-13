FutureHome's Immersive THE HUNTING OF THE SNARK Lands In LA This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join the hunt as two-time Tony Award-nominated and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning development and production incubator FutureHome returns for their second Hollywood Fringe at the helm of a fantastical adventure!

Adapted directly from Lewis Carroll's beloved poem, adventurers ages 6 to 106 are invited aboard for an immersive tall tale of mischief, mayhem, high seas hijinks, impossible voyages, an improbable crew, an extraordinary task, an inconceivable creature, a peculiar land, and the unquenchable thirst for adventure.

Originally developed by the Forks & Hope Ensemble in collaboration with Chicago's Strawdog Theatre, this adaptation was also presented as part of the 2014 Edinburgh Festival Fringe where critics called it "imaginative", "playful" and "a production that glows with the power of the imagination and the magic of buoyant youth". This clownish cast of compatriots stretch, flex, trip over chairs and treat the voyagers to a hilarious and touching take on a literary classic.

Performances will be presented immersively at Javista Coffee, a StageCrafts venue at 1532 Highland Ave, Los Angeles CA 90029 (between Hollywood Blvd and Sunset Blvd). One preview takes place on June 7, with main run performances on June 9, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 29. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10572?tab=tickets.

THE HUNTING OF THE SNARK features an ensemble cast: BK Dawson as The Bellman, River Collins as The Baker, Madison Stamm as The Butcher, Juan Ayala as The Beaver, ChaCha Tahng as The Banker, Hope Simpson as The Barrister, Jessie Wray Goodman as The Boots and Alice Pelayo as The Bonnets.

Comments Director and Co-Adaptor Josh Sobel, "This is a project near and dear to my heart - a big silly ball of joy celebrating the power of the human imagination to create vast worlds from the simplest of materials, a bit of music, and collective belief. In a moment where FutureHome's mandate - to leave the world more hopeful than we found it - feels ever more critical, The Hunting of the Snark is a moment to laugh together, breathe together, blow bubbles together and re-energize, tapping into the thrill and magic of childhood play and invention. We invite adventurers of all ages to join our hunt!"

The production team for THE HUNTING OF THE SNARK includes: Soran Schwartz (lighting design), Ly Eisenstein (video design), Kat Walker Shea (stage manager), Katherine Paez-Froehlich (publicity producer) and LEXI (teaser director).

THE HUNTING OF THE SNARK

Writer: Lewis Carroll

Adaptation: The Forks & Hope Ensemble

Director: CEO / Director of Culture & Creative Development Josh Sobel

Cast: BK Dawson as The Bellman, River Collins as The Baker, Madison Stamm as The Butcher, Juan Ayala as The Beaver, ChaCha Tahng as The Banker, Hope Simpson as The Barrister, Jessie Wray Goodman as The Boots and Alice Pelayo as The Bonnets.

Location: Javista Coffee, a StageCrafts venue at 1532 Highland Ave, Los Angeles CA 90029 (between Hollywood Blvd and Sunset Blvd)

Dates (all time is PST):

Preview: Friday June 7 @ 5:00pm

Regular run: Sunday June 9 @ 6:00pm; Saturday June 15 @ 8:30pm; Sunday June 16 @ 8:30pm; Friday June 21 @ 8:00pm; Saturday June 22 @ 8:30pm; Saturday June 29 @ 8:30pm

Ticket Prices: All Pay-What-You Can

Run Time: Approx. 1 hour, no intermission

About the Artists

Lewis Carroll (Original Poem), born Charles Rutledge Dodgson, was an English logician, mathematician, photographer, and novelist, especially remembered for Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (1865) and its sequel, Through the Looking-Glass (1871). His poem The Hunting of the Snark (1876) is nonsense literature of the highest order.

The Forks & Hope Ensemble (Adaptation) was a collection of artists in Chicago dedicated to low-cost, high-imagination adaptations of literary classics. Originally founded following their inaugural production, The Hunting of the Snark with Strawdog Theatre (subsequently remounted with the City of Chicago's "Night Out in the Parks" summer program and the 2014 Edinburgh Festival Fringe), additional productions included Best Beloved: The Just So Stories, The Pied Piper, A Hero's Journey and Robin Hood & Maid Marian. Original ensemble: Josh Sobel, Aileen McGroddy, Errol McLendon, Alex Huntsberger, Emily Gann, Christian Stokes, Sarah Rose Graber, Casey Pilkenton, Suzanna Ziko, Andrew Bailes, LEXI, Kaitlyn Majoy, Mo Shipley, Julia Meese, Ed Porter, Michael Mercier and Dan Granata.

Josh Sobel (Director) is an award-winning content developer, director, producer and educator whose work has screened in festivals across the United States, and has been named Best of the Year in the Chicago Tribune, Time Out, Washington Post, Newcity Stage and others. His productions have enjoyed sell-out performances at the legendary Steppenwolf Theatre Company and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and he was one of Newcity's "Players 2019: The Fifty People Who Really Perform for Chicago" alongside some of the most venerated names in Chicago art. Formerly Artistic Director of Haven Chicago, additional credits include projects with Victory Gardens Theater, Steep Theatre, Chicago Dramatists, CalArts, the University of Iowa and Strawdog Theatre. Josh founded FutureHome in 2021, where he is currently developing a slate of projects ranging from live experience to broadcast media. SDCF Observer 2012. MFA, CalArts. BA, Oberlin College. jmichaelsobel.wixsite.com/home

About FutureHome

FutureHome is a Tony-nominated multimedia, multi-disciplinary development and production incubator seeking to leave the world more hopeful than they found it. Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League Award-nominated, Co-Producer/investor on Broadway's Gutenberg! The Musical!, Appropriate, and The Wiz. Outer Critics Circle Award winner, Appropriate (Co-Producer). Additional recent and current projects include: GOON, a proof-of-concept heist short; the short films Whole and Six Feet Apart, selected for Oscar-qualifying festivals; Godvein, an immersive fantasy roleplaying game experience with a 4-course meal; The Femininity Project, a "docu-mythologia" about masculine fear of the feminine; and Awake & Narcoleptic, a solo show about invisible disability (Playbill Pick, Edinburgh Fringe 2023). Upcoming: Crossing The Desert, a Bengali-English coming-out short film.

