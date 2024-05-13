BODY COUNT Comes to Hollywood Fringe in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new solo comedy show, Body Count, has been announced as part of the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Joy Regullano and directed by Fran de Leon, there will be three performances only on Sunday 6/9 at 11pm, Monday 6/10 at 5pm, and Saturday 6/15 at 8:30pm. The Broadwater Studio is located at 1078 Lillian Way (one block west of Vine) in Hollywood, 90038. Tickets are $12 (Pay What You Can for 6/9 performance) and may be obtained online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10932. Running time is 60 minutes.



Joy is sick of hearing about your unhealthy relationships, so she presents how shemoved through her own crap to hopefully help you get out of your unhealthy patterns. It’s a close look at sexuality, family dysfunction, and addiction through a female Asian American lens, all wrapped up in a comedic, (maybe) easy to swallow pill. Body Count is a mix of storytelling, slideshow, a little bit of stand up, and 2% Ted Talk. Audiences will benefit, for much less money, from her thousands of dollars and hours spent on therapy (couples, individual, and group!), self-help books, and 12-step programs!



Joy Regullano is a writer-actor-comedian based in LA who wrote for the animated show Monsters at Work (Disney Plus). Previously, she wrote for Jelly, Ben, and Pogo(PBS web series), Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight (Netflix/Dreamworks), Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix), several Sesame Workshop digital shorts, and she was a Sesame Street writing fellow. TV acting credits include Barry, Lincoln Lawyer, CrazyEx-Girlfriend, Modern Family, Speechless, and Supernatural. She has performed improv and sketch around LA at UCB and Second City Hollywood. She was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for writing on Sesame Street’s Word of the Dayseries.



Fran de Leon is a multi-hyphenate artist — actor, director, writer, and educator. She was raised in Hollywood and Manila. Her one person show, Faces of America,toured to over 500 venues across 49 states, including keynote performances for the United Nations Associations, California and New York. She is the Co-Artistic Director of Will & Company, Director of New Talent for Playfair, an ensemble member of Critical Mass Performance Group, and Adjunct Faculty at the University of Southern California.

