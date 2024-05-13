Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company

Performances continue through June 9. F
The Los Angeles premiere of “American Mariachi,” a big-hearted, feel-good comedy with live music by José Cruz González, opened Saturday night in a new production from L.A.’s Latino Theater Company. Artistic director Jose Luis Valenzuela helms alongside music director Cynthia Reifler Flores, who is also credited with original music arrangements.
Check out the photos below!
It’s the 1970s and women can’t be mariachis…or can they? Lucha spends her days caring for her mother and yearning for more. Defying expectations, Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates and take up instruments. A loving gesture for a mother becomes much more as the young women dream big and embrace the transcendent power of music.
The production stars Esperanza América, Vaneza Mari Calderón, Alicia Coca, Fidel Gómez, Crissy Guerrero, Ruth Livier, Sal López, Geoffrey Rivas, Elia Saldaña and Yalitza “Yaya” Vasquez-Lopez.
Performances continue through June 9. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (213) 489-0994 or go to www.latinotheaterco.org.
Photo Credit: Grettel Cortes Photography
Ruth Livier and Yalitza 'Yaya' Vasquez-Lopez
Sal Lopez and Ruth Livier
Forefront: Ruth Livier, Sal Lopez, Geoffrey Rivas
Elia Saldana, Sal Lopez, Ruth Livier, Esperanza America and Geoffrey Rivas
Elia Saldana, Ruth Livier, Esperanza Am rica Photo by Grettel Cortes Photography
Manhe Martinez, Crissy Guerrero, Vaneza Mari Calderon, Alicia Coca, Joseph Ruvalcava and Luis Bernal
Esperanza America, Alicia Coca, Elia Saldana
Elia Saldana, Vaneza Mari Calderon and Esperanza America
Elia Saldana, Crissy Guerrero, Ruth Livier
Crissy Guerrero and Ruth Livier
Elia Saldana, Crissy Guerrero, Ruth Livier and Alicia Coca
Geoffrey Rivas, Sal Lopez, Yalitza 'Yaya' Vasquez-Lopez and Mariachis
Yalitza 'Yaya' Vasquez-Lopez, Elia Saldana, Ruth Livier and Geoffrey Rivas
Videos