Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company

Performances continue through June 9. F

By: May. 13, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Los Angeles premiere of “American Mariachi,” a big-hearted, feel-good comedy with live music by José Cruz González, opened Saturday night in a new production from L.A.’s Latino Theater Company. Artistic director Jose Luis Valenzuela helms alongside music director Cynthia Reifler Flores, who is also credited with original music arrangements.

Check out the photos below!

It’s the 1970s and women can’t be mariachis…or can they? Lucha spends her days caring for her mother and yearning for more. Defying expectations, Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates and take up instruments. A loving gesture for a mother becomes much more as the young women dream big and embrace the transcendent power of music.

The production stars Esperanza América, Vaneza Mari Calderón, Alicia Coca, Fidel Gómez, Crissy Guerrero, Ruth Livier, Sal López, Geoffrey Rivas, Elia Saldaña and Yalitza “Yaya” Vasquez-Lopez.

Performances continue through June 9. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (213) 489-0994 or go to www.latinotheaterco.org.
 

Photo Credit:  Grettel Cortes Photography

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Ruth Livier and Yalitza 'Yaya' Vasquez-Lopez

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Sal Lopez and Ruth Livier

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Elia Saldana and Ruth Livier

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Forefront: Ruth Livier, Sal Lopez, Geoffrey Rivas

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Elia Saldana, Sal Lopez, Ruth Livier, Esperanza America and Geoffrey Rivas

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Elia Saldana, Ruth Livier, Esperanza Am rica Photo by Grettel Cortes Photography

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Manhe Martinez, Crissy Guerrero, Vaneza Mari Calderon, Alicia Coca, Joseph Ruvalcava and Luis Bernal

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Esperanza America, Alicia Coca, Elia Saldana

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Elia Saldana, Vaneza Mari Calderon and Esperanza America

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Elia Saldana, Crissy Guerrero, Ruth Livier

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Crissy Guerrero and Ruth Livier

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Elia Saldana, Crissy Guerrero, Ruth Livier and Alicia Coca

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Geoffrey Rivas, Sal Lopez, Yalitza 'Yaya' Vasquez-Lopez and Mariachis

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Yalitza 'Yaya' Vasquez-Lopez, Elia Saldana, Ruth Livier and Geoffrey Rivas

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Elia Saldana

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company
Geoffrey Rivas and Crissy Guerrero




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos