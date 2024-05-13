Photos: Inside Opening Weekend of the Los Angeles Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI at Latino Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Los Angeles premiere of “American Mariachi,” a big-hearted, feel-good comedy with live music by José Cruz González, opened Saturday night in a new production from L.A.’s Latino Theater Company. Artistic director Jose Luis Valenzuela helms alongside music director Cynthia Reifler Flores, who is also credited with original music arrangements.

Check out the photos below!

It’s the 1970s and women can’t be mariachis…or can they? Lucha spends her days caring for her mother and yearning for more. Defying expectations, Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates and take up instruments. A loving gesture for a mother becomes much more as the young women dream big and embrace the transcendent power of music.

The production stars Esperanza América, Vaneza Mari Calderón, Alicia Coca, Fidel Gómez, Crissy Guerrero, Ruth Livier, Sal López, Geoffrey Rivas, Elia Saldaña and Yalitza “Yaya” Vasquez-Lopez.

Performances continue through June 9. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (213) 489-0994 or go to www.latinotheaterco.org.



Photo Credit: Grettel Cortes Photography

