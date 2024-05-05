Video: First Look at A STRANGE LOOP, Coming to the Ahmanson Theatre in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a trailer for the West Coast Premiere of "A Strange Loop", which arrives at the Ahmanson Theatre June 5, 2024.

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award–winning acclaimed musical, A Strange Loop, is making its West Coast premiere at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco) from Thursday, April 18 through Sunday, May 12, 2024 and then moving to Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre (135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles) from Wednesday, June 5 through Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Single tickets ($25 - $137) for the San Francisco engagement are on sale now by visiting act-sf.org/strangeloop. Single tickets ($35–$155) for the Los Angeles engagement are on sale now by visiting ctgla.org/a-strange-loop.

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize–winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Direct from Broadway and the West End to San Francisco and Los Angeles, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all!

The cast of A Strange Loop includes (in alphabetical order): Dave J. Abrams (Understudy, Thought 2 & 3), Angela Alisa (Understudy, Thought 1), Jordan Barbour (Thought 5), J. Cameron Barnett (Thought 2), Carlis Shane Clark (Understudy, Thought 5 & 6), Alvis Green Jr. (Usher Alternate), Albert Hodge (Understudy, Thought 4), Avionce Hoyles (Thought 3), Tarra Conner Jones (Thought 1), Malachi McCaskill (Usher), Jamari Johnson Williams (Thought 6), and Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4).

A Strange Loop features book, music, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson. Members of the show’s Broadway creative team will join the West Coast engagements. They include Tony Award nominee Stephen Brackett (Director), Raja Feather Kelly (Choreography), Tony award nominee Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Drew Levy (Sound Design), Tony Award nominee Jen Schreiver (Lighting Design), Aaron Tacy (Associate Lighting Design), Candace Taylor (Associate Choreography), Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Chelsea Pace (Intimacy), and The Telsey Office / Destiny Lilly, CSA (Casting).

Rounding out the creative team are Nailah Harper-Malveaux (Associate Director), Sean Kana (Music Director), David Möschler (Associate Music Director), Randy Cohen (Keyboard Programmer), Edmond O'Neal (Production Stage Manager), Julia Formanek (Assistant Stage Manager), and Camella Coopilton (Assistant Stage Manager).

