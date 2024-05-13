Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Presents AMANDITITITA AND RAMONA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles will present Amandititita and Ramona at The Regent Theater Friday June 7 hosted by Pili & Raúl. This benefit show will help Levitt LA present their 17th season of FREE Summer Concerts at MacArthur Park.

Don't miss a night to remember with futuristic cumbia beats of Amandititita and the romantic psychedelic rock sounds of Ramona at The Regent Theater (448 Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013)

Daughter of the late Mexican rock/folk icon Rodrigo Gonzalez, Amandititita has carved out a name for herself as a performer of what she called 'AnarCumbia', a style said to be entirely urban and a blend of rock, reggae, rap, and traditional Mexican cumbia.

Since 2012, the band Ramona has created a unique voice, a voice that today leads the indie music scene of their native Tijuana. Few bands take up such emblematic elements of Mexican culture with the freshness of Ramona. Fusing avant-garde sounds with different musical genres such as rock and Latin American ballads from the 60's and 70's, she has created her style of romantic psychedelic rock.

From a 10-year-old friendship and an array of professional encounters stems the union of two of the most influential figures in the Latin alternative music scene in Los Angeles. Emmy winning TV host and producer Pili Montilla and renowned DJ and journalist Raúl Campos from KCRW, join forces to bring you the best of Latin music in an all-new uncensored, raw, genuine, and bilingual podcast.

