WOODY FU: ONE-MAN JOHN WICK Makes its Hollywood Fringe Debut in June

Woody Fu makes his Hollywood Fringe debut in this comedy about everybody's favorite person named Keanu. This scripted solo show takes us on the set of John Wick Chapter 5: E Pluribus Unum. Keanu needs the audience's help to recreate all the hallmarks of this billion dollar franchise: elaborate fight choreography, death-defying stunts, and a shootout in a dance club where no one notices anything is happening.

Who is Keanu Reeves? WHAT is he? His essence, his quality, his VIBE? He contains multitudes:

Reluctant A-list superstar. Polite Canadian/incredibly violent action star. 40 year acting veteran who went from goofy surfer to Clint Eastwood.

He loves his fans, does his own stunts, and buys people motorcycles. Let us celebrate The Nicest Guy in Hollywood with a show as weird, earnest, and hardworking as the man himself.

"There I was, writing my 4th show about racial identity trauma, when I decided to take a break and write something that was silly and fun. Thus was born Woody Fu: One-Man John Wick."

Woody Fu is an actor/writer based in Los Angeles. He has appeared in film and television on HULU, Max, Comedy Central, ABC, CBS, FX, AppleTV+, Peacock, Netflix and Amazon. He has written for the Onion and was in Just For Laughs New Faces: Characters.

This show is a recipient of the Hollywood Fringe Scholarship, and it is directed by Joanna Simmons.

Performance Details

Venue: Thymele Arts (Kansas Room), 5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90029

Tickets: $12

Preview: Saturday June 8 @ 4pm

Dates:

Friday June 14 @ 9:30pm

Wednesday June 19 @ 6pm

Saturday June 22 @ 2pm

Saturday June 28 @ 8pm

Run Time: 30min

Box Office: (323) 380-7406

