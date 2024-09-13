The Hollywood Independent Theatre Festival Returns This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Combined Artform's Hollywood Independent Theater Festival (HITFEST) returns this October at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theater. HITFEST is an industry-driven festival concept from the company that brought Los Angeles the “Hollywood Encore Producers' Award” and “Pick of the Fringe,” featuring the top shows from the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

HITFEST will present at least two shows each night, running on various Mondays through Thursdays. These evenings are optimal for showcasing work to the Hollywood entertainment industry, presenters, venues, and other organizations scouting for programming and talent. Additionally, audiences can enjoy top performances and save money by purchasing passes for multiple shows.

The inaugural year of HITFEST brought top shows and industry bookers together, resulting in sold-out crowds and new paid bookings for performing artists. It was a huge success, and we are thrilled to be returning. Plans are also underway to include a wider variety of shows, with new performances introduced throughout the year, offering an ever-changing selection for audiences and presenters alike.

Ticket prices will range from $25 to $35, with discounts available for senior citizens, students, and SAG-AFTRA and WGA members. Show passes offering discounts for multi-show packs will also be available. See below for a listing of participating venues and shows.

HOLLYWOOD INDEPENDENT THEATER FESTIVAL LINEUP FOR OCTOBER 2024.

In this 55-minute acoustic-biographical cabaret, audiences are invited to explore the songs, life, and enduring mystery of Connie Converse, a pioneering female folk singer-songwriter who, in August 1974, packed up her belongings in a VW Bug and vanished, never to be seen again. Her music was nearly forgotten until 2009, when her original 1954 demos were rediscovered on Spotify, captivating a new generation. Hope Levy stars as the song messenger, reviving Connie's music and sharing their unique connection. Suitable for all audiences.

British-born playwright Mandy Williams invites you into her home to share humorous insights on domestic life and the inner thoughts of women. Through a comedic lens, the play offers a poignant look at the serious dynamics of modern relationships, capturing the fun, faith, and frailty that accompany the journey. Williams fearlessly takes the stage, using song, dance, roller skates, and the occasional ukulele solo to bring her hilarious observations on life and love to life.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL