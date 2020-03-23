The Hollywood Fringe Festival Postponed

It is with a heavy heart and hope for tomorrow that the Hollywood Fringe Festival announces the postponement of our 2020 festival.

The festival joins the world in changing course as we face the events currently gripping our planet. Their top concern is the safety and well-being of the community as well as mutual responsibility to halt the spread of the virus through social distancing.

In concert with venue partners, HFF plans to tentatively reschedule the festival to October 1 through October 25, 2020.

This is still a rapidly changing situation with frequent updates. To give community and partners a clear decision-making deadline, these dates will be confirmed or cancelled by August 1, 2020 based on guidance from federal, state and local health authorities.

"The Hollywood Fringe Festival believes art is crucial in times of uncertainty and remains committed to providing excellent resources to our community," said Festival Director Ben Hill.

The Fringe will activate the community online in the next few months via online meet ups, twitter chats and workshops.

The Hollywood Fringe will also be offering complimentary registration on www.hollywoodfringe.org to any free online meet-up, workshop or project that relates to our mission of celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community.

We look forward to serving our artists, partners and all lovers of the performing arts in Los Angeles to the best of our ability over the months ahead. Please reach out to support@hollywoodfringe.org with any questions you may have.





