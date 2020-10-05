The Group Rep Premieres MISSILEER By Doug Haverty At Together LA Festival

MISSILEER will stream, Thursday, October 8th with performances starting at 7 PM (PST).

MISSILEER written by the Group Rep's Artistic Director Doug Haverty (Awards: American Theatre Critics Award for Best New Play COULD I HAVE THIS DANCE, Drama-Logue Awards "Best Play" for IN MY MIND'S EYE and COULD I HAVE THIS DANCE and Ovation nomination: Best Book for a musical A CAROL CHRISTMAS. The play has been directed by Katelyn Ann Clark) will be presented at the Together LA Festival.

Mark is a military engineer, specifically charged with knowing how to launch nuclear missiles with expert precision, should the need ever arise. Four times a year, actual missiles are selected - at random - to be tested. They are disarmed and transported to Vandenberg and launched deep into the South Pacific Ocean.

These missiles that guard our country are 60-70 years old, technically they should be in museums. Each one of these test launches cost approximately 18 million dollars.

But it could be the only chance a trained missileer ever gets to launch a real rocket and these relics must be tested.

Now, Mark's career choice and political affiliation is diametrically opposed to that of his mother. Yet, since he was just chosen to launch one of these missiles, and did so successfully, he wants to share that excitement with his mother. He has some other exciting news for her, too, but - already not speaking to one another following a previous political argument - they can barely remain civil during a Face-time phone call. His mother has been raising money for charities and she feels the government is squandering millions on war games. They are both torn - - she would love to be proud of her son's accomplishment and he would like her to know that he has been successful and given this rare opportunity. There is a chasm between these two and finally, his other good news hints at that long-buried love may yet re-surface.

MISSILEER will stream, Thursday, October 8th with performances starting at 7 PM (PST), and each piece running approximately 10 minutes. All shows will take place at twitch.tv. All performances are free, and money raised during performances go towards Color of Change. For tickets and reservations please visit https://www.togetherlafestival.com

